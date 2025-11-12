TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson is investing $780,000, its largest Nest Fund to date, to support 10 Indigenous-led organizations in strengthening their operations and creating opportunities for future growth.

The funding, which is part of the Propeller Project, Toronto Pearson's community investment program, will help organizations expand their reach and impact through strategic planning, evaluation, staffing and volunteer training, communications and marketing, fundraising, and more.

"This investment is planting the seeds of the future, rooted in partnerships with Indigenous organizations and communities," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of Toronto Pearson. "We recognize the responsibility in our Indigenous relations action plan, and through the Nest Fund, we're taking meaningful steps together to build stronger, more connected communities."

Over the past several years, Toronto Pearson has deepened its commitment to reconciliation through our Indigenous Relations Action Plan, focused on learning, authentic relationship-building, and community-level action. Funding these organizations is an important way Toronto Pearson is working toward bringing this plan to life.

The 10 organizations are:

ENAGB Youth Program - ENAGB Indigenous Youth Agency delivers programming that promotes cultural, mental, physical, and spiritual well-being for Indigenous youth in Toronto. Its programs support education, employment readiness, culture, and leadership development.

Indigenous Professional Association of Canada - IPAC is a professional member-based organization dedicated to advancing Indigenous leadership and representation across Canada. The association provides networking opportunities, professional development, and resources to empower Indigenous professionals and strengthen their visibility in various industries.

Indigenous Tourism Ontario - ITO is Ontario's dedicated Indigenous tourism organization working to develop an Indigenous tourism industry that preserves culture, strengthens communities and contributes to economic reconciliation. It conducts training, business and workforce support, marketing and advocacy programs.

Moccasin Identifier - The Moccasin Identifier is an Indigenous-led treaty education and awareness initiative with a vision to cover Canada in moccasins, so that all Canadians understand that they are treaty people too. Grown from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, the initiative uses moccasin designs as a culturally appropriate symbol of Indigenous diversity and connection to land.

Native Canadian Centre of Toronto - The Native Canadian Centre of Toronto provides urban Indigenous programming and services focused on culture, employment supports, education, health and community connection. The centre is a long-standing hub for Indigenous cultural programming and community services in Toronto.

Ontario First Nations Technical Services Corporation - The Ontario First Nations Technical Services Corporation provides technical services, training and program supports for First Nations across Ontario, helping communities access professional services and training.

Ontario Native Women's Association - The Ontario Native Women's Association delivers culturally grounded programs and services that support Indigenous women and their families, with a focus on ending violence, advancing women's leadership, and promoting health, healing, and community well-being.

Six Nations Polytechnic Inc. - Six Nations Polytechnic is an Indigenous-owned and governed post-secondary institution serving the Six Nations of the Grand River and beyond. The school offers unique programs rooted in Indigenous knowledge, languages, and culture, while also facilitating academic degrees through partnerships with academic institutions.

The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund - The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) is an Indigenous-led national organization that aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. DWF's programs, campaigns, events, and initiatives build awareness, education, and connections between all peoples in Canada.

