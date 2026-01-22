TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson continues to be recognized as a top workplace, earning a spot on the Forbes Canada's Best Employers 2026 list for the third year in a row.

Toronto Pearson climbed five spots to rank 102nd overall on the 2026 list of Canada's Top 300 Employers and is the only airport recognized in the ranking.

"Being recognized as one of Canada's best employers for the third year in a row is a proud moment for everyone at Toronto Pearson," said Rachel Graham, Chief Human Resources Officer at Toronto Pearson. "It reflects our commitment to listening to employee feedback, taking meaningful action and creating a workplace where people feel valued, included and inspired to grow. As we continue building the airport of the future, we are focused on fostering a culture that attracts top talent and empowers everyone to reach their full potential."

Forbes' annual Canada's Best Employers ranking recognizes the top 300 employers nationwide, based on an independent survey of more than 37,000 Canada-based employees at organizations with at least 500 employees. The anonymous survey gives employees the opportunity to share candid feedback about their workplace experience.

