The event, held at Toronto Pearson today, gave participants the chance to rehearse key parts of the airport journey, including check-in and security screening. Air Canada demonstrated accessibility supports such as aisle chair use and safe transfer techniques like the eagle lift, allowing participants and caregivers to learn directly from trained accessibility teams.

"At Toronto Pearson, we strive to ensure passengers feel prepared and confident throughout their travel experience," said Christina Iacovino, Director, Customer Experience and Development, Toronto Pearson. "This rehearsal program gives participants the chance to practice real stages in the journey and understand the supports available to them. Our collaboration with Spinal Cord Injury Ontario and Air Canada is an important step in improving accessibility and strengthening the travel experience for passengers with disabilities."

"Air Canada is committed to accessible travel, and an important step towards that goal is providing opportunities to get exposure and familiarity for customers who are new to travel with a disability," said Kerianne Wilson, Director, Customer Accessibility at Air Canada. "A rehearsal tour like today's is invaluable for building confidence by giving customers access to the airport and our specialized equipment and employees in a supportive setting so that when it comes time for their actual journey, participants will feel more prepared, comfortable, and assured. We are proud to support initiatives like this that remove barriers and help make the skies open to all."

"Air travel is a vital part of independence, and too many people with spinal cord injuries face unnecessary barriers when they fly. This rehearsal tour gives our community the chance to practice the journey in a safe, supportive environment and to see firsthand what accessible travel can look like when partners get it right. We're grateful to Toronto Pearson and Air Canada for taking meaningful, concrete steps to improve the travel experience, and we're proud to work together toward a future where confidence and dignity are built into every trip." Michael Richardson CEO, Spinal Cord Injury Ontario.

The travel rehearsal tour is part of Toronto Pearson's ongoing effort to remove barriers and improve accessibility for passengers with disabilities through programs that allow travellers to practice their airport journey year-round on a more personalized scale.

To learn more about accessibility at Toronto Pearson, visit torontopearson.com/accessibility.

