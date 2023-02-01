Toronto not-for-profit set to bring retirement security solutions to more Calgarians

CAAT Pension Plan joins Calgary Economic Development's Team Calgary corporate partnership program to support talent attraction and retention

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Team Calgary announces Toronto-based CAAT Pension Plan as the newest partner to join the corporate partnership program. Founded in 1967, CAAT provides retirement security for Canadians by helping workplaces offer secure defined benefit (DB) pension income for life.

Serving more than 290 participating employers in 15 industries including the for-profit, non-profit and broader public sectors, CAAT's innovative DBplus plan design is open to Canadian employers of all sizes, sectors and industries. The pension plan offers a fixed cost solution with no risks to the employer.

Team Calgary is a corporate partnership program that engages visionary thought leaders to help influence Calgary's economic growth. Partners help set the economic agenda for the city and gain added benefit through Calgary Economic Development's marketing efforts for their organization. CAAT has joined Team Calgary at the Influencer level.

"Eight out 10 employers agree that a DB pension is very important for recruitment. We are delighted to join the Team Calgary corporate partnership program to help Calgary employers retain and attract talent." said Derek Dobson, Chief Executive Officer and Plan Manager, CAAT Pension Plan. "As a leading business partner offering secure, valuable lifetime retirement income, a CAAT pension provides a competitive incentive to stay, work and thrive, from recruitment to retirement."

A strong corporate presence and entrepreneurial spirit is driving the city's growth as a financial services centre. Competitive factors like the cost of doing business, access to high-quality employees and integration with global markets make Calgary a draw for service providers across Canada.

"Companies are taking notice of what's happening in Calgary and can see a future for themselves here," said Brad Parry, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Economic Development. "We take pride in being a connector and are pleased that CAAT wants to experience the growth and momentum in our city. It's another sign of Calgary's value proposition as a gateway city to expand into the Canadian and North American markets."

Calgary Economic Development engages partners with initiatives that amplify their brand, culture and people. Team Calgary partners are given the opportunity to sponsor and participate at events, engage with Calgary Economic Development's Executive team and join B2B and B2G meetings and events throughout the year.

Through collaboration and partnership, Calgary remains an opportunity rich city, diverse in culture and economy.

ABOUT CAAT PENSION PLAN

Established in 1967, the CAAT Pension Plan is an independent, jointly governed plan that offers two highly desirable designs of a defined benefit pension. CAAT's award-winning DBplus plan design is leading an extraordinary pace of growth for the Plan. Originally created to support the Ontario college system, the CAAT Plan now proudly serves more than 290 participating employers in 15 industries including the for-profit, nonprofit, and broader public sectors. It currently has more than 82,000 active and retired members in all provinces. The CAAT Plan is respected for its pension and investment management expertise and focus on stability and benefit security. It is the highest performing Canadian pension plan by 10-year annualized rate of return, according the BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe.

Learn more at: www.pensionsmatter.ca

LinkedIn: CAATPensionPlan

ABOUT CALGARY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary's growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We're exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary's story and we're proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit our website at www.calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com and follow us on Twitter @calgaryeconomic.

