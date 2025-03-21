CALGARY REGION HYDROGEN HUB OPENS TO CREATE NEW SOLUTIONS IN GLOBAL LOW-CARBON ECONOMY

CALGARY, AB, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Calgary region is taking a major step towards securing its competitive future in the emerging low-carbon global economy with the launch of the Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub (CRH2). Managed by the Transition Accelerator, the innovation hub builds on the region's strengths as Canada's energy capital to drive investment, create jobs and position the region at the forefront of the clean hydrogen sector.

As the world's major economies race to establish competitive low and non-emitting industries, hydrogen is widely expected to play a growing role in powering the future economy. With the Calgary region's skilled workforce, rapidly growing innovation ecosystem and strategic location as an inland port for Western Canada, the region can take a leading role in the global hydrogen market, which is projected to grow to $700 billion annually by mid-century.

To seize this opportunity, CRH2 will aggregate demand for hydrogen at scale as an economically sustainable fuel source by enabling collaboration between Alberta's existing hydrogen producers and the businesses and facilities that will act as demand centres for hydrogen consumption. The hub will bring together experts across industries with early potential to anchor a self-sustaining hydrogen economy, working closely with industry partners to coordinate research and initiatives, facilitate application of hydrogen solutions and overcome barriers to hydrogen development.

The CRH2 will also serve as a point of connection for Calgary's hydrogen ecosystem, sharing insights, analytics and inspiration to provide the region with a competitive edge. With an initial focus on airports, heat and power, hydrogen corridors, industrial and municipal fleets and trains, the initiative aims to generate significant private-sector project development — projected at up to $75 million — and create over 100 skilled jobs.

While today's announcement marks the launch of The Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub, the initiative is the result of more than two years of strategic coordination between government, community and private partners with a shared vision for a fuel hydrogen future in the Calgary region. Building on the successful model of the Edmonton Region Hydrogen Hub and aligning with the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada and Alberta's Hydrogen Roadmap, the CRH2 represents a coordinated effort to support a prosperous future for the city and the region in a world moving to low carbon energy.

The Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub's initial membership includes Calgary Economic Development, the Transition Accelerator and Wheatland County, with over $3 million in funding from Alberta Innovates, Calgary Economic Development, the City of Calgary and Prairies Economic Development Canada. This initiative is also integral to Calgary's climate strategy, which targets reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Learn more about how to get involved in the Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub by visiting calgaryhydrogen.ca.

QUOTES

"Alberta has the skills and expertise to be a leader in the net-zero economy. Our government is investing in the Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub to position Calgary at the forefront of knowledge sharing, hydrogen corridor development, and to support the supply and demand opportunities of hydrogen – not just in southern Alberta, but beyond."

- Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Calgary has always been at the forefront of energy innovation, and the launch of the Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub is a big win for our city. This initiative brings together industry, government, and researchers to create jobs, attract investment, and cement Calgary's role in the clean energy future. We're building on our strengths, keeping our economy competitive, and making sure Calgary remains a leader in the energy sector for years to come."

- George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"The Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub will play a key role in helping Alberta attain its goals of being a global supplier in hydrogen products to markets like Japan and Korea, while also supplying cleaner fuel for Albertans and our industry."

- Honourable Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Government of Alberta

"Alberta's hydrogen economy is gaining momentum. Alberta Innovates and its Hydrogen Centre of Excellence are driving the production, deployment and use of hydrogen, and now the Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub is bolstering the growth of the hydrogen economy in the Calgary region. This important initiative will help to advance the adoption of hydrogen technologies that will benefit Albertans across the province."

- Mike Mahon, CEO, Alberta Innovates



"The Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub is a landmark initiative that showcases our city's leadership in the global energy transition. As a city known for our resiliency and innovative approaches to solving global challenges, the public and private partnerships facilitated through this hub will set our city apart and advance our position as global energy leader."

- Mayor Jyoti Gondek, City of Calgary



"Calgary is a city underpinned by innovation, that has and always will be the energy capital of Canada. With a skilled talent pool and forward-thinking businesses, we are strongly positioned to step forward, aggregate demand for hydrogen and test new energy solutions that can be scaled globally. The opening of the Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub will create jobs and attract investment, and is a pivotal step in our journey to becoming a global leader in the hydrogen economy."

-Brad Parry, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development and CEO, Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund

"Collaboration is our most powerful tool in advancing decarbonization—whether at the regional, provincial, national, or international level. The launch of the Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub is an important milestone for Alberta's growing hydrogen economy. As we work to position Alberta as a global leader in hydrogen production and innovation, we look forward to partnering with the Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub to strengthen Alberta's leadership, drive economic opportunities, and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future."

- Brent Lakeman, Executive Director, Edmonton Region Hydrogen Hub



"As Canadians urgently reevaluate our approach to economic security in a rapidly evolving geopolitical environment, combating climate change remains a real priority. The hydrogen industry presents the Calgary region with the opportunity to simultaneously pursue both objectives, leveraging its established reputation as Canada's energy leader to secure its competitive position in a low-carbon future. The Transition Accelerator is honoured to contribute to the establishment of this significant initiative."

- Dan Wicklum, CEO, The Transition Accelerator

"Wheatland County is helping chart a path of energy diversification by leveraging its strategic location and resources to support hydrogen technology innovations within Alberta."

- Amber Link, Reeve, Wheatland County

