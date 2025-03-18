SCREEN ACCESS ALBERTA WEBSITE LAUNCHES TO CONNECT TALENT WITH FILM & TV CAREERS

CALGARY, AB, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - A new digital resource is set to enhance career pathways in Alberta's thriving film and television industry for newcomers and existing professionals. Screen Access Alberta, a centralized website designed to help creative talent navigate careers in the province's growing screen sector, is now live.

Supported by the Government of Alberta, Calgary Economic Development and Edmonton Screen, Screen Access Alberta eliminates barriers for emerging and established professionals by providing access to career mapping tools, training opportunities and connections to industry organizations, unions and guilds.

Screen Access Alberta was developed in response to recommendations from Alberta's Film and TV Labour Market Survey and Calgary's Creative Economy Strategy. These studies identified the need for a more accessible pathway into film and television careers and emphasized the importance of a skilled workforce to sustain industry growth.

Key features of Screen Access Alberta:

Career mapping tools to guide talent through entry and advancement in the industry;

Information on job opportunities within the film and television sector;

Access to professional development and training programs;

Connections to unions, guilds and industry networking opportunities; and

Centralized resources for equity protocols, anti-racism training and accessibility initiatives.

While Screen Access Alberta is not a job board, it serves as a roadmap for creative professionals seeking guidance on industry entry, career growth and workforce development. Edmonton Screen will manage the ongoing operations of the platform.

The launch of Screen Access Alberta underscores Alberta's commitment to fostering a dynamic film and television workforce. With major productions choosing Alberta as a filming destination, this initiative strengthens the province's position as a premier destination for creative talent and builds province's creative economy.

Visit www.screenaccessalberta.ca to explore the career possibilities in Alberta's creative economy.

QUOTES

"Alberta's cultural industries spur economic growth, create jobs and contribute to our rich culture and heritage. Alberta's government is a strong supporter of the province's film and TV sector, and this website will further enable Alberta to attract and retain talented workers that will bolster the province's film and television industry."

- Tanya Fir, Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women

"Alberta's film and television industry is thriving and to sustain this momentum we need a strong skilled workforce. Screen Access Alberta is a vital resource that empowers emerging and established talent by providing clear pathways into the industry. By centralizing career guidance, training and connections, this initiative strengthens Alberta's position as a premier destination for film and TV production, investment and talent."

- Brad Parry, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development, and CEO, Opportunity Calgary Investment fund

"Recruitment and professional development are vital to screen industry growth throughout our province. With that goal foremost, Edmonton Screen is very pleased to be continuing our partnerships with Calgary Economic Development, the Government of Alberta, and industry stakeholders on this initiative."

- Dorian Rowe, Interim CEO and Film Commissioner, Edmonton Screen

