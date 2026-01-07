SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - On December 8, 2025, members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Border Integrity (BI) Unit in Sault Ste. Marie arrested a male who had crossed into Canada illegally from the United States.

United States Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) alerted Canadian authorities after the individual declared his intention to cross into Canada while visiting a local U.S. business. He was later captured on U.S. surveillance cameras entering Canada on foot via the International Train Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.

RCMP Border Integrity members canvassed the city with the image of the male. Thanks to the cooperation of local businesses, investigators obtained surveillance footage that helped determine the individual's direction of travel. This information was critical in narrowing the search area.

Working together with Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, members located the individual at a business on McNabb Street, where he was arrested without incident. RCMP transported him to the port of entry, where the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) deemed him inadmissible to Canada, issued an Exclusion Order and facilitated his return to the United States.

"This successful outcome underscores the critical importance of cross-border cooperation and timely information sharing. The coordinated efforts of USCBP, CBSA, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, and private security personnel from a local business were instrumental in achieving this result." - Cpl. Van Shafiei, RCMP Border Integrity, Sault Ste Marie

If you have information related to cross-border activity including illegal entry, smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, possession, or other criminal activity, contact:

Ontario RCMP: 1-800-387-0020

CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060

Crime Stoppers (anonymous): 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Fast Facts

Sault Ste. Marie is a key land border crossing between Canada and the United States, making it an important point for monitoring cross-border activity.

Illegal entry into Canada is a violation of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and may result in arrest, removal, and potential criminal charges.

The RCMP supports CBSA and conducts larger criminal investigations that may originate at ports of entry.

The RCMP plays a vital role in safeguarding Canada's borders. We investigate and respond to serious threats, including unauthorized crossings, human smuggling, illicit drug trafficking, and other border-related offences.

RCMP members patrol border areas between ports, including waterways, to prevent and respond to all forms of criminal activity that threaten Canada's security.

