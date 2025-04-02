Toronto Hydro supporting Hydro One's power restoration efforts

Toronto Hydro answering call for help after Ontario ice storm over the March 29 weekend.

TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro is pleased to support Hydro One's restoration efforts in central and eastern Ontario with over 70 members of the Toronto Hydro skilled worker community, following an ice storm that caused significant damage throughout Hydro One's service territory over the weekend.

Hydro One is dealing with significant damage due to freezing rain and ice accumulation. The storm is the most severe weather event the utility has faced since the ice storm of 1998, Hydro One said on social media.

Hydro One made a formal request for storm assistance through the Ontario Mutual Assistance Group (OnMAG) and accepted Toronto Hydro's storm assistance proposal.

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers

Toronto Hydro and Hydro One are members of the Ontario Mutual Assistance Group (OnMAG). OnMAG offers emergency coordination and best-practice sharing between the member Ontario electrical utility companies. The aim of this group is to bolster capabilities within the province to respond to province-specific emergencies

"This weekend's ice storm heavily impacted our neighbours in eastern and central Ontario, and we're proud to offer our skilled workers to support power restoration efforts. Our crews are assisting Hydro One in restoring service to Ontarians as quickly as possible."

Lauren Harris , Corporate Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro

The Corporation is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of the Corporation and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 796,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

