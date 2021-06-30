Toronto Hydro ranked one of the top Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights Magazine

The annual Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada — now in its 20th year — is compiled following the evaluation of 271 Canadian companies on a set of 24 environmental, social and governance indicators, relative to their industry peers and using publicly available information. The Best 50 companies set the standard for sustainability leadership in Canada.

The ranking recognizes Toronto Hydro's sustainability achievements, including ongoing efforts to improve reliability, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and foster a thriving and diverse workforce.

Toronto Hydro would like to thank Corporate Knights for their ongoing dedication to this initiative and all other winners for their commitment to a more sustainable future.

QUICK FACTS

This is the fourth time that Toronto Hydro has been recognized for its leadership in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), sustainability and climate adaptation by Corporate Knights Inc.'s Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada list

list Toronto Hydro is one of only nine electrical utilities in Canada to be designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association, in recognition of our sustainability performance

to be designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association, in recognition of our sustainability performance Toronto Hydro operates an externally certified Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Management System in accordance with the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) 2015 Standard for Environmental Management Systems (ISO 14001:2015) and the ISO's 2018 Standard for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (ISO 45001:2018)

Toronto Hydro reduced fleet fuel consumption by 26% and associated emissions by 27% in 2020 compared to 2016

In 2020, the organization enabled 20 renewable distributed energy resources totalling approximately 4.3 MW of capacity

Toronto Hydro decreased waste sent to landfill by 19% in 2020 compared to 2019

Toronto Hydro decreased total energy use in 2020 (electricity, natural gas, diesel and gasoline) by 8% compared to 2019

Learn more about our environmental performance by visiting torontohydro.com/environment.

QUOTES

"As Toronto's electricity distribution company, sustainability is one of our core values. We're proud of our achievements and thank Corporate Knights for this recognition and for promoting a more sustainable and inclusive future.

We'd also like to congratulate Hydro-Québec for topping this year's Best 50."

- Anthony Haines, President and CEO, Toronto Hydro

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Company™ since 2014, it has approximately 785,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 17 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

