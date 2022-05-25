Toronto Hydro crews answering call for help after Ontario storm

Hydro Ottawa is dealing with significant damage to its distribution and transmission equipment throughout its service territory as a result of high winds, heavy rain and lightning on May 21, 2022 and nearly 60,000 customers currently remain without power. Hydro Ottawa made a formal request for storm assistance through the Ontario Mutual Aid Group (OnMAG) and accepted our formal storm assistance proposal. Toronto Hydro crews will be travelling to Ottawa today to provide emergency assistance and help restore power to critical infrastructure in the region.

Toronto Hydro has made significant progress responding to storm damage across Toronto ― including a high volume of downed wires and fallen tree limbs. At the peak of the storm, approximately 110,000 Toronto Hydro customers were without power. However, Toronto Hydro has now successfully restored power to more than 99.8 percent of impacted customers and will continue to work around the clock to address safety emergencies and restore all remaining localized outages in the city. Sending crews to Ottawa will not delay any remaining restoration efforts in Toronto.

Toronto Hydro is reminding customers who come across downed wires to stay back at least 10 metres ― about the length of a school bus ― and report it to us immediately at 416-542-8000 (press 1).

Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to approximately 353,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman

delivers electricity to approximately 353,000 homes and businesses in and Toronto Hydro and Hydro Ottawa are members of the Ontario Mutual Aid Group (OnMAG). OnMAG offers emergency coordination and best practice sharing between the member Ontario electrical utility companies. The aim of this group is to bolster capabilities within the province to respond to province-specific emergencies

"We've seen the extensive damage that Saturday's storm caused across the province. Thanks to the dedication of our crews and the patience of our customers, we've made significant progress in our restoration efforts at home, and we're fortunate that we now have the capacity to help our neighbours in Ottawa as they deal with significant damage throughout their city."

Russell Baker , Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro

Toronto Hydro owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Company™ since 2014, it has approximately 788,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 17 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

