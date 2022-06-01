Toronto Designer Hayley Elsaesser Creates Very Berry Cool High Function, High Fashion line

Officially dropping today, the Very Berry Cool collection features unisex and size-inclusive coolant lined pocket cargo pants and bucket hats. Each item has been designed with function and style in mind, built with the dual purpose of normal wear and unique ability to keep drinks cool, longer.

"As any Canadian who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s, I'm a huge fan of summer and Y2K style, so bringing those two inspirations together to celebrate the delicious Berry Blast was a match made in heaven!" said Hayley Elsaesser. "When producing this collection, we were very conscious of choosing high quality, size inclusive, made to last fabrics, along with reducing waste during the pattern making process."

"Smirnoff Berry Blast is one of the top indulgent flavours on the market – it's sparkling, sweet and always ready to enjoy!" said Amy Smith, Senior Marketing Manager for Smirnoff Ready-to-Drink portfolio. "Our target is constantly looking to the past, to shape their future. That's why we leaned into the rich and relevant Y2K nostalgia as inspiration for our clothing drop."

Consumers are invited to follow @smirnoffca and hashtag #VeryBerryCool to learn more and get involved for the chance to win. Clothing quantities are limited and available while supplies last.

Available nationally at select liquor stores, New Smirnoff Vodka & Soda Berry Blast comes in a cold activated can that turns blue once the product is cold and ready to enjoy. Also available in premium flavoured vodka. Enjoy responsibly.

NEW Smirnoff Vodka & Soda Berry Blast: Refreshing tasting mix of cherry, citrus and blue raspberry. 0g of sugar, 0g of carbs, and only 90 calories (per 355mL can).

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since the brand's inception in 1864. Over the years as the "Vodka for the People," Smirnoff has changed the spirits game from inventing the Mule to reimagining the vodka martini.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone and every occasion. Smirnoff helped define the ready to drink category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice 21 years ago.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and ready to drink. Current offerings include the world's No. 1 selling Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, the top-selling line of flavours in North America, the Smirnoff Infusions line, and ready-to-drink beverages including Smirnoff Ice and Smirnoff Ice Light. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and lighter choices, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on having something for everyone.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, and Bulleit , Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

