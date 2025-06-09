Smirnoff champions the 2SLGBTQI+ community with vibrant lineup of performances and immersive experiences at Pride Toronto

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Smirnoff is turning the volume up on joy, self-expression, and togetherness this Pride season. As Canada's #1 Vodka¹ and a proud gold sponsor of Pride Toronto, Smirnoff is showing up with a celebration that's as bold and vibrant as the 2SLGBTQI+ community itself.

Smirnoff Turns Up the Sound, Spirit, and Celebration at Pride 2025 (CNW Group/Smirnoff)

"As we continue our journey in celebrating Canada's diversity and creating vibrant feel-good moments, Pride Toronto has been a valued part of our commitment to building meaningful connections and inclusive experiences," says Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing at Diageo Canada. "We're honoured to celebrate alongside our partners and the 2SLGBTQI+ community with high energy, music, and unmistakable Smirnoff vibes."

This year, Smirnoff's Pride float is a moving celebration of music, visibility, and queer joy. Leading the float will be Rêve, Canadian singer-songwriter and Slater Manzo Toronto-based DJ — two 2SLGBTQI+ allies and creative forces who have built a strong presence within the queer community. Together, they'll deliver a soundtrack of unity and celebration as they headline the float through the heart of downtown Toronto.

To keep the celebrations going across the city, Smirnoff is turning up the energy with its immersive "Dive into Pride" Ball Pit experience popping up at two of the city's most iconic events — Village Fest from June 20–22 and the Pride Street Fair from June 27–29. Guests can dive into a playful, colourful escape and soak up the Smirnoff vibes with music, fun photo ops and a chance to score exclusive swag and giveaways throughout the experience.

Whether you're dancing in the streets or diving into the pit, Smirnoff invites everyone to show up, be loud, and celebrate Pride 2025—just as they are. Because when WE DO WE, we're unstoppable.

To learn more about Smirnoff WE DO WE, please visit smirnoff.com/en-ca

About Smirnoff Vodka:

Smirnoff is the world's number one vodka brand2 and Diageo's most popular spirit brand by volume3. Smirnoff is a brand for everyone and has been enjoyed for more than 150 years. To learn more about Smirnoff and any upcoming news, visit www.smirnoff.com .

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

1Association of Canadian Distillers Data, Rolling 12 Months, 9L Cases, April 2024. 2 IWSR Global Database, 2023 3 Diageo Performance Results for fiscal year 2023

SOURCE Smirnoff

For additional information, please reach out to: Paige Exell, [email protected]