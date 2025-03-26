Revamping timeless cocktails with a fresh modern twist – from Raspberry Mule to Fruit Martini, Smirnoff's latest innovations offer vibrant flavours to welcome the season.

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Smirnoff vodka is shaking up the Canadian ready-to-drink market with the launch of three exciting new cocktails: Raspberry Mule, Cosmo Bellini, and Passion Fruit Martini. Crafted with premium quality and packed with bold, vibrant flavours, these expertly crafted drinks deliver an elevated cocktail experience anytime, anywhere. Whether you're relaxing with friends or toasting to a special moment, new creations from Smirnoff offer the perfect blend of convenience and a refreshing taste.

Smirnoff Releases Bold New Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Across Canada (CNW Group/Smirnoff)

Building on the rich heritage of Smirnoff in quality and innovation, these new cocktails reimagine timeless classics with a fresh, modern twist. Designed for those who crave bold flavours without the fuss, each variety balances nostalgia with vibrant new tastes:

Raspberry Mule: A refreshingly sweet and tart blend of tangy raspberry notes and zesty ginger flavour, perfect for those who love a punchy kick of flavour.

A refreshingly sweet and tart blend of tangy raspberry notes and zesty ginger flavour, perfect for those who love a punchy kick of flavour. Cosmo Bellini : A smooth and delicious combination of cranberry and citrus flavours, offering a sweet yet sophisticated profile, making it a perfect complement to any celebration.

A smooth and delicious combination of cranberry and citrus flavours, offering a sweet yet sophisticated profile, making it a perfect complement to any celebration. Passion Fruit Martini: A tropical delight that marries exotic passion fruit notes with the smoothness of Smirnoff vodka, delivering a sweet and tangy taste sensation.

"Smirnoff has always been about bringing people together with flavourful drinks to complement the moment," said Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing at Diageo Canada. "With our new ready-to-drink cocktails, Canadians can now enjoy the same high-quality taste they'd expect at a restaurant or bar - no matter the occasion".

As more brands enter the ready-to-drink space, Smirnoff's legacy as a vodka pioneer since 1864 ensures it continues to stand out with expertly crafted cocktails.

Each drink is carefully made with Smirnoff vodka, delivering a premium experience with every sip.

The perfect complement for gatherings with friends or impromptu celebrations, Smirnoff ready-to-drink cocktails are designed to complement any occasion. Available in convenient cans, these innovative beverages offer a bar-quality cocktail experience with no bartending skills required. Just crack open, sip, and enjoy.

All three flavours of the new Smirnoff ready-to-drink cocktails are now available in Western Canada and Quebec, with the Passion Fruit Martini available in Ontario. Why not grab a can, gather your friends, and get ready to cocktail! Please enjoy responsibly.

To learn more, please visit smirnoff.com/en-ca

About Smirnoff Vodka:

Smirnoff is the world's #1 vodka and Diageo's most popular spirit brand by volume. Smirnoff is a brand for everyone and has been enjoyed for more than 150 years. To learn more about Smirnoff and any upcoming news, visit www.smirnoff.com.

The WE DO WE campaign, first launched in 2023, aims to boldly champion the power of the collective, celebrating the magic that's created when different people, ingredients and flavours come together.

Please drink responsibly and please do not forward to anyone under the legal purchase age.

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

