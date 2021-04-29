Toronto communications professionals celebrated for excellence in their industry amidst the global pandemic

The year 2020 was challenging and changed everything. There were world-changing developments at every turn, political shifts, waves of social change and a global pandemic. Communicators rose to the challenge. They played an integral role in keeping people informed, safe and connected as we navigated challenging and unprecedented times together, while physically apart.

With more than 200 entries submitted from IABC members and non-members across various industries, we are proud to celebrate the award winners whose work has been evaluated against the global standard of the communications profession using IABC's Global Seven-Point Scale of Excellence .

Awards of Excellence

Division 1: Communication Management



INTERNAL COMMUNICATION

The Canadian Payroll Association: National Payroll Week 2020

EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT

Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc.: Astellas Celebrates Movember

Astellas Celebrates Movember Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc.: Employee Drive-In Event

MARKETING, ADVERTISING & BRAND COMMUNICATION

Veritas and Labatt Breweries of Canada: Bud Light: Underplayed

Bud Light: Underplayed Unilever and Edelman Canada : AXE Project Wild

AXE Project Wild Nathalie Noël, Strategy & Brand Coach and Cathy Ledden , Ledden Design iT: Shepherd Village Rebrand

Shepherd Village Rebrand Strategic Objectives and Thermacell Repellents: #TurnItOnMosquitoesGone with Thermacell Repellents

#TurnItOnMosquitoesGone with Thermacell Repellents Principles: Tastes from Home: Lead Generation Campaign

MEDIA RELATIONS (BUDGET UP TO $50,000)

Argyle and Earth Rangers: Earth Rangers App Launch : Empowering kids today, for a better environment tomorrow

MEDIA RELATIONS (BUDGET MORE THAN $100,000)

CO-OP: WeRPN Nursing Week

GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATION PROGRAMS

Ontario Energy Board: Power is Personal

Power is Personal City of Markham : Protect Your Pipes! F.O.G. Clogs

Protect Your Pipes! F.O.G. Clogs Argyle and Government of Canada: Federal Indian Day School Class Action

COVID-19 RESPONSE & RECOVERY MANAGEMENT AND COMMUNICATION

Argyle and National Association of Friendship Centres: #TakeCareInCOVID – COVID-19 Communications for Urban Indigenous Peoples

#TakeCareInCOVID – COVID-19 Communications for Urban Indigenous Peoples GoodLife Fitness & Edelman Canada : GoodLife @ Home & The GoodLife Standard

GoodLife @ Home & The GoodLife Standard Weber Shandwick and McDonald's Canada: Reimagining the future of McDonald's Canada

Reimagining the future of McDonald's Canada Weber Shandwick and McDonald's Canada: Community Connections

Community Connections Sheridan College : Sheridan's Pandemic Response

Pandemic Response Ontario Chiropractic Association (OCA): COVID-19 Response: From Clinic Shutdown to Return to Practice

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Strategic Objectives and Maple Leaf Foods: Maple Leaf Foods Sustainability Program

Maple Leaf Foods Sustainability Program Strategic Objectives and Kruger Products L.P.: Kruger Products #RollingItForward

NON-PROFIT CAMPAIGNS

Argyle and Lighthouse for Grieving Children: Kitchen Memories Project

Kitchen Memories Project Lung Health Foundation and Edelman Canada : The Toker 2.0

The Toker 2.0 Jake's House and Edelman Canada : ASD: Rockin' the Spectrum

ASD: Rockin' the Spectrum Argyle and Labour Market Information Council: How much do they make? Report Launch

How much do they make? Report Launch The Canadian Payroll Association: National Payroll Week 2020

National Payroll Week 2020 Etobicoke Humane Society: Hope for the Holidays

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION – LGBTQ2

Unilever and Edelman Canada : Dove Hair presents: The D Cut

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION – ACCESSIBILITY

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital: Dear Everybody anti-stigma campaign

MARKETING COMMUNICATION

Weber Shandwick Canada: RMHC Giving Tuesday Campaign

RMHC Giving Tuesday Campaign McDonald's Canada and Weber Shandwick: Fries for Good

SOCIAL MEDIA PROGRAMS

McDonald's Canada and Weber Shandwick: Fries for Good

Division 4: Communication Skills



SPECIAL & EXPERIENTIAL EVENTS

Weber Shandwick Canada: OREO What's Your Stuf?: The Stuf Shoppe

OREO What's Your Stuf?: The Stuf Shoppe Canadian Tire Corporation: Canadian Tire Christmas Trail

Canadian Tire Christmas Trail The Peter Gilgan Centre for Women's Cancers at Women's College Hospital and The Canadian Cancer Society: Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day

Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day Sheridan College : The 2020 Virtual Welcome Back Event

DIGITAL COMMUNICATION & COMMUNICATION FOR THE WEB

Engineering Strategic Communications and University of Toronto : Back to Skule 2020

Back to Skule 2020 CAA Club Group: myCCG: where the wild west was won

AUDIO/VISUAL

City of Markham and Advantis Communications: Markham facilities reopen during COVID-19

SOCIAL MEDIA

Paradigm and Playtex Baby: Playtex Baby Virtual Baby Shower

Playtex Baby Virtual Baby Shower Strategic Objectives and Groupe Marcelle Inc.: Lise Watier Holiday 2020 Campaign

Awards of Merit

Division 1: Communication Management



INTERNAL COMMUNICATION

Sheridan College : Keeping connected while physically dispersed: Sheridan's pandemic response

Keeping connected while physically dispersed: pandemic response BMO Financial Group: Activating Ambition 2025

MARKETING, ADVERTISING & BRAND COMMUNICATION

Sheridan College : Learning, Uncompromised: Sheridan's Fall Promise

Learning, Uncompromised: Fall Promise The Canadian Payroll Association: National Payroll Week 2020

National Payroll Week 2020 Unilever and Edelman Canada : Dove Hair presents: The D Cut

MEDIA RELATIONS (BUDGET UP TO $50,000)

Argyle and Labour Market Information Council: How much do they make? Report Launch

How much do they make? Report Launch Weber Shandwick Canada: Shoppable Girls

Shoppable Girls IKEA Canada: IKEA Canada Black Friday Campaign

IKEA Canada Black Friday Campaign No Fixed Address Inc.: Heinz by Nature: Lockdown Lovebaby Collection

MEDIA RELATIONS (BUDGET MORE THAN $50,000 & UP TO $100,000)

McCormick Canada: Club House Uncovers Twists on Traditional Thanksgiving Menus

Club House Uncovers Twists on Traditional Thanksgiving Menus Zeno Group Canada: Think Turkey

Think Agnostic: Truss Portfolio Launch

Truss Portfolio Launch Weber Shandwick Canada: Caramilk Unlock the Secret Contest

Caramilk Unlock the Secret Contest Swerve Public Relations Inc., Rubik's and Kroeger Inc.: Rubik's 40th Anniversary

MEDIA RELATIONS (BUDGET MORE THAN $100,000)

CO-OP: autoTRADER.ca COVID-19 PR Pivot

autoTRADER.ca COVID-19 PR Pivot Craft Public Relations: Champion the Truth: National Newspaper Week 2020

Champion the Truth: National Newspaper Week 2020 Weber Shandwick Canada: Holiday Art Boxes

GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATION PROGRAMS

Argyle and Ontario Association of Optometrists: Save Eye Care

COVID-19 RESPONSE & RECOVERY MANAGEMENT AND COMMUNICATION

McDonald's Canada and Weber Shandwick: COVID-19 Recovery Response

COVID-19 Recovery Response Broad Reach Communications: Helping Canadian Business Leaders Communicate During COVID-19

Helping Canadian Business Leaders Communicate During COVID-19 IKEA Canada: Caring for People: Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Caring for People: Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority: WDBA: COVID-19 Response

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IKEA Canada: COVID-19 Community Relief Program

NON-PROFIT CAMPAIGNS

Weber Shandwick Canada: Shoppable Girls

Shoppable Girls CIFAR: Turning lemons into lemonade: attracting global scholar candidates during a pandemic

Turning lemons into lemonade: attracting global scholar candidates during a pandemic Ontario College of Pharmacists: Ontario College of Pharmacists Public & Patient Content Strategy

College of Pharmacists Public & Patient Content Strategy Argyle and National Association of Friendship Centres: #TakeCareInCOVID - COVID-19 Communications for Urban Indigenous Peoples

MARKETING COMMUNICATION

McDonald's Canada and Weber Shandwick Canada: McDelivery Moments

McDelivery Moments Sheridan College : Learning, Uncompromised: Sheridan's Fall Promise

Learning, Uncompromised: Fall Promise Veritas Communications: Dexcom National Diabetes Awareness Month

SOCIAL MEDIA PROGRAMS

Argyle: Talk over RA

Talk over RA The Canadian Payroll Association: National Payroll Week 2020

Division 2: Communication Research

RTOERO: 2020 Renaissance Readership Survey

Division 3: Communication Training & Education

RTOERO: Create and Communicate

Division 4: Communication Skills

SPECIAL AND EXPERIENTIAL EVENTS

Strategic Objectives and Kruger Products L.P.: The 2020 Cashmere Collection

The 2020 Cashmere Collection Pomp & Circumstance PR: Mercedes-Benz #GLAmping (#MBGLAmping)

DIGITAL COMMUNICATION/COMMUNICATION FOR THE WEB

Insurance Bureau of Canada, Paradigm, True Media and VMG: Alberta Auto Insurance Reform

Alberta Auto Insurance Reform The Canadian Payroll Association: National Payroll Week 2020

AUDIO/VISUAL

Engineering Strategic Communications and University of Toronto : The Twelve Days of Skule

The Twelve Days of Skule McDonald's Canada and Weber Shandwick Canada: Back to 100% Canadian Beef

Back to 100% Canadian Beef University of Toronto : Arts & Science Breadth Requirements Video

Arts & Science Breadth Requirements Video Sheridan College : Art against all odds: Alumna blends talent and determination to pursue her passion

Art against all odds: Alumna blends talent and determination to pursue her passion City of Markham : Protect Your Pipes! F.O.G. Clogs Campaign Videos

SOCIAL MEDIA

University of Toronto : University of Toronto's Faculty of Arts & Science Virtual Convocation Celebration

Faculty of Arts & Science Virtual Convocation Celebration Strategic Objectives and Groupe Marcelle Inc.: Lise Watier Revamped Portfolio Professional Correctors Launch

Lise Watier Revamped Portfolio Professional Correctors Launch Strategic Objectives and Kia Canada : Kia Canada Ambassador Program

PUBLICATIONS

IKEA Canada: IKEA Canada Annual Summary Report for Fiscal Year 2020

WRITING

Sheridan College : Pioneers of Pedagogy and Practice

Award winners will be recognized at the virtual IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards celebration on May 26, 2021 at 6 PM, live-to-air from Arcadian Court, in the heart of downtown Toronto.

The recipients of the Awards of Distinction and the coveted Best of the Best Judges' Choice Award will also be announced at the virtual event.

Buy tickets to the 2021 IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards at toronto.iabc.to and get a front-row seat to Toronto's top talent!

Be a part of the conversation and celebration at #OVATION21!

Quotes

"On behalf of IABC/ Toronto – the largest chapter in an international network of business communicators – I want to extend a sincere and heartfelt thanks to communicators across the Greater Toronto Area for their hard work, resiliency and endless dedication during these challenging and unprecedented times.





Entries for the 2021 IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards demonstrated communicators' collective commitment to communications excellency in a year of non-stop change. Never before have we seen so much high-calibre, well-crafted and beautifully executed work, and we can't wait to bring the best of the best in our industry together to celebrate. "



– Russell Baker (He/Him), President, IABC/ Toronto







We know that everyone is tired of Zoom-ing, so we're taking the 36th annual OVATION Awards online in a new and exciting way! Enjoy the big night from the comfort and safety of your home. Network with colleagues, make new contacts and catch up with old friends in a dynamic self-guided networking lounge. Plus, enjoy performances by Toronto's premiere drag queen, Baby Bel Bel. You won't want to miss out. This is definitely an event worth getting ready for!"



– Michael Blackburn (He/Him), Vice-President, OVATION Awards, IABC/ Toronto

Sponsors

