IABC/Toronto Celebrates 40 Years of Communications Excellence with Announcement of 2025 OVATION Awards Winners

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Toronto chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC/Toronto) applauds the winners of the 2025 OVATION Awards honouring communications excellence across the Greater Toronto Area.

The 40th Annual IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards will take place on May 8, 2025 at the historic Hart House at the University of Toronto (St. George Campus), from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This year's celebration will feature a cocktail reception—an evening of networking, and recognition of the GTA's most talented professional communicators. "This year we proudly celebrate the 40th anniversary of the IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards. For four decades the chapter has recognized excellence in communications, and we're honoured to continue showcasing the incredible work done by professional communicators across the GTA," said Chris Lee, President, IABC/Toronto.

Submissions were reviewed against the Global Standard of the Communications Profession using the IABC Seven-Point Scale of Excellence. This year's winners represent outstanding work across multiple disciplines, including corporate communications, public relations, marketing, internal communications, media relations and AI.

"We're excited to celebrate this milestone year and recognize the winners, judges and volunteers who are bringing this year's event to life. Congratulations to all the winners - your work represents the best in our industry." said Amie Silverwood, Executive Vice President, IABC/Toronto.

This year, attendees can expect a cocktail reception at the historic Hart House at the University of Toronto. Join us on May 8 to find out who wins the coveted Best of the Best Judges Choice Awards and the Awards of Distinction for:

Small Agency of the Year

Mid-Size Agency of the Year

Large Agency of the Year

Communication Department of the Year

Not-for-profit Communication Department of the Year.

The celebration will also recognize the Bobbie Resnik Student of the Year and Volunteer of the Year, celebrating emerging talent in the industry.

View the complete list of the 2025 IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards .

"We want to bridge the legacy of IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards with the next generation of communicators. This year's event is not only about celebrating excellence, but also about creating opportunities for connection and recognition within the communication industry," added Mohammad Akkawi, Vice President, OVATION Awards.

To learn more about IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards and join the celebration with professional communicators across the GTA, visit: #OVATION25 .

About IABC/Toronto

IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. The chapter supports its community of communication professionals with innovative thinking, shared best practices, in-depth learning and career guidance.

Follow IABC/Toronto on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube for the latest information on programs, awards, professional development and networking opportunities.

Media inquiries: IABC/Toronto Office, [email protected]