IABC/Toronto names Rebecca Shields the Mattamy 2024 Communicator of the Year

Celebrating Excellence in Communication and Leadership

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Toronto chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC/Toronto) is pleased to announce Rebecca Shields, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association (York Region and South Simcoe), has been named IABC/Toronto's 26th Communicator of the Year. The event is presented by Mattamy Asset Management.

Rebecca is recognized for her exceptional leadership in communication, her commitment to mental health advocacy, and her visionary work in fostering inclusive and supportive communities.

Rebecca Shields (CNW Group/IABC/Toronto)

"Receiving the IABC/Toronto Communicator of the Year Award is a profound honour," says Rebecca. "Communication is the foundation of belonging, and it is through shared understanding and collaboration that we can create communities where everyone feels supported, connected, and valued. This recognition inspires me to continue championing mental health and inclusion across all sectors."

Through her leadership, Rebecca has improved mental health services, patient care and introduced new ways to support communities. IABC/Toronto applauds her dedication to building a healthier, more inclusive society.

Rebecca will be formally recognized and presented with the IABC/Toronto Communicator of the Year Award at a special in-person felicitation ceremony on April 24, 8 to 10 a.m. at the Centre for Urban Innovation, 44 Gerrard St E, Toronto, ON M5B 1G3.

IABC/Toronto is proud to present this year's event in collaboration with Mattamy Asset Management as the presenting partner, and the Innovation Boost Zone (IBZ) at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) as the hosting partner. Their generous support and shared commitment to communication excellence have helped make this celebration possible.

Join IABC/Toronto in celebrating Rebecca's extraordinary achievements as well as her profound impact on mental health and community development. Register now. Link: https://toronto.iabc.to/event/iabc-toronto-2024-communicator-of-the-year-coty/

About the Communicator of the Year Award

Since 1997, IABC/Toronto's Communicator of the Year Award has recognised a Greater Toronto Area executive whose demonstrated leadership and communications skills drive business results or have had a substantially positive influence on the community. Only one person is recognised as the Communicator of the Year each year.

The Communicator of the Year is not limited to a communication role; however, the recipient of the award is an individual who uses the power of communication to deepen understanding, inspire action and transform communities.

Past recipients of the Communicator of the Year award include Fennella Bruce , veteran television producer, writer and founder of FKB Media Solutions, Jesse Wente , writer, broadcaster, curator, speaker and arts administrator; Dr. Eileen de Villa , Toronto's Medical Officer of Health; Masai Ujiri , President, Toronto Raptors. For more recipients, visit IABC/Toronto Communicator of the Year .

About IABC/Toronto

IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. IABC is recognized as the professional association of choice for communicators and is committed towards establishing and supporting the highest professional standards of quality and innovation in organizational communications.

SOURCE IABC/Toronto

Media inquiries: IABC/Toronto Office, [email protected]