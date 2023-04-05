Toronto-based International Business University achieves two significant milestones in its quest to be the most innovative business university in Canada

IBU is Toronto's first independent, not-for-profit university to provide this opportunity to international students. DLI accreditation is awarded to educational institutions that meet the strict requirements of ISP regulations for granting a study permit. This reflects the university's commitment to providing international students with a world-class education and workforce development opportunities.

"The attainment of DLI designation is a significant achievement for our university," said Joanne Shoveller, President, and Vice-Chancellor. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive learning environment that prepares students for success in a globalized world. It also underscores the infrastructure and support provided through our programs and services."

Achieving DLI accreditation is an important milestone for IBU because it opens new opportunities for international students who want to study and work in Canada. It also allows international students to gain valuable work experience in the country, enhancing their career prospects, and enabling them to contribute to a highly skilled and diverse workforce in Canada.

Second significant milestone: Today IBU announces the approval of the MBA Program in Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship.

Designed to create leaders who have a global entrepreneurial mindset and the ability to develop integrated technology solutions for businesses, this MBA program focuses on the cross-section of technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability to equip students with the skills and knowledge to become agile and resilient leaders.

"Real-life business cases, guest lectures from successful start-up founders, Fortune 500 executives, and highly acclaimed members of academia with knowledge on a truly global scale - from Armenia to France, from India to the US - will build on the rock-solid foundation for our diverse and eager students," shared Dr. Artie Ng, IBU Dean. "When it comes to sustainable business management, green energy and tech, digitization, and future-ready innovation concepts, IBU MBA students will be well-prepared to become global pioneers."

Key program features include highly experienced faculty for quality graduate education, a global network through extracurricular activities, in-person course delivery alongside state-of-the-art online learning technologies, and executive insight workshops on current business topics delivered by our Professors of Practice and Distinguished Visiting Professors.

Endorsed and supported by IBU's Board of Governors and Program Advisory Council the MBA will focus on the context of business, trends shaping the environment, the conceptualization of research problems, effective communication, solution formulation, legal and ethical considerations, and understanding a complex business environment.

The IBU MBA program is optimized for 12 months of classes plus four months of capstone projects totaling 16 months. International students who graduate from the IBU MBA in Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship will be eligible to apply for a three-year post-graduation work permit.

