International Business University Appoints Dr. Asima Vezina as Next President and Vice Chancellor

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - International Business University (IBU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Asima Vezina as its next President and Vice Chancellor, effective March 1, 2025. A dynamic leader with over two decades of experience in higher education, government, and public administration, Dr. Vezina brings a wealth of expertise in strategic growth, academic innovation, and industry-aligned education. Dr. Vezina joins IBU after an eight-year tenure as President and Vice Chancellor of Algoma University, where she successfully led the expansion of a multi-campus university, oversaw major capital planning and infrastructure projects totaling $218M, and developed globally recognized partnerships. She is currently in her eighth year in this role, having reached the halfway mark of her second term. Her leadership has been widely acknowledged through multiple awards, including the Business Person of the Year (2024) from the Brampton Board of Trade, the Academic Innovation Award (2024) from the Network of Nigerians Canada, and the Queen's Jubilee Award (2023) for Exceptional Community Leadership. With a strong background in governance, strategic planning, and financial stewardship, Dr. Vezina has been at the forefront of business transformation, academic oversight, and enterprise risk management. Her deep commitment to student success, innovation, and internationalization makes her an ideal leader to guide IBU in its next phase of growth.

Dr. Vezina expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, stating:

"IBU has an impressive track record forging new and innovative business pathways for students and as an educator at heart, it is exciting to join their team to advance the industry-aligned pedagogical and curricular approach developed. It is an honour to take on the Presidency at this time and to be able to work with the talented and creative professors and administrative team who bring a rich practical experience and research expertise to ensure IBU graduates stand out for their leadership, innovation and job readiness.

I look forward to continuing the work started with the top renowned business leaders and advisors across the globe who are committed to providing guidance in this collaborative endeavour to ensure our graduates meet societal needs. It is an exciting time to provide leadership to IBU as it furthers its mission steeped in preparing business students for present and future success and to have tremendous impact here in the community and across the globe."

IBU Chancellor Feridun Hamdullahpur welcomed Dr. Vezina to the university, stating, "Asima's dedication, expertise, and enthusiasm for student success, along with her innovative thinking and impact, align perfectly with IBU's mission. Her leadership will enhance our commitment to providing cutting-edge business education that meets societal and industry demands while preparing our graduates for meaningful careers. We are excited to have her at the forefront as we grow in size, recognition, and innovation."

As Ontario's first independent university dedicated to business education, IBU is committed to equipping students with real-world skills, global perspectives, and industry-driven experiences.

With Dr. Vezina's leadership, IBU is set to expand its academic offerings, strengthen industry partnerships, and further its impact as a hub for business excellence.

