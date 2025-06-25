Toronto to Host Prestigious Transatlantic Symposium on Sustainability in Higher Education

International Business University Brings Global Experts Together for High-Impact Discussions on Sustainability in Business Education

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - A major global conversation on sustainability in business education is coming to Toronto I On June 26–27, 2025, IBU will host the 3rd Transatlantic Symposium on Sustainable Development in Higher Education, uniting leading scholars, policy influencers, and educators from across North America, Europe and Asia to explore the future of sustainability in business education.

IBU (CNW Group/International Business University)

Taking place at the Toronto Reference Library, the symposium's theme - Incorporating Sustainability in International Business Education Programmes - reflects IBU's deep commitment to preparing students for leadership in a rapidly changing and complex world. From its inception, IBU has embedded sustainability into its core curriculum and established the Centre for Sustainable Business to foster education, research, and industry collaboration in this critical field.

The symposium will be opened by IBU President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Asima Vezina alongside Ontario's Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security, Hon. Nolan Quinn, reinforcing IBU's leadership in aligning business education with global sustainability imperatives.

Highlighting the significance of the symposium, Minister Quinn remarked: "Our province's postsecondary institutions are proudly building our business workforce of tomorrow – a workforce that is dynamic, cutting edge, and ready to drive our key industries to new heights.

Transatlantic Symposium on Sustainability in Higher Education allow us to engage in meaningful conversations with other jurisdictions to share best practices for a sustainable path forward in business education. I commend the International Business University for facilitating this informative discussion so that we can keep producing the exceptional business graduates our province is known for."

This prestigious event is a collaborative effort with Hamburg University of Applied Sciences, Manchester Metropolitan University, and the European-North American Sustainability Research Consortium (ENASRC), and a network of top academic and industry partners.

Attendees will hear from world-renowned experts including:

Prof. Dr. Jatin Nathwani ( University of Waterloo ) on low-carbon energy policy,



Prof. Dr. Charles Cho ( York University ) on sustainability accounting standards,



Prof. Dr. Ka Tat Tsang ( University of Toronto ) on behavior change and lifeworld redesign,

IBU Faculty and global scholars will also present cutting-edge research on ESG, curriculum innovation, green technologies, and more.

IBU students will take center stage, presenting sustainability focused capstone projects and research initiatives that highlight the university's commitment to real-world impact and student-driven solutions.

"This symposium reflects who we are—a university dedicated to real-world impact and international collaboration," said Dr. Artie Ng, IBU Executive Dean, symposium co-chair, and Director of the Centre for Sustainable Business. "We're honoured to bring this global conversation to Toronto."

About International Business University

IBU is Ontario's first independent, not-for-profit university focused exclusively on business education. With innovative programs, industry partnerships, and a commitment to sustainability integrated from day one, IBU prepares graduates to lead in a global, purpose-driven economy.

Website: www.ibu.ca

SOURCE International Business University

For media inquiries or to attend the symposium: Contact: Flossy Lobo Email: [email protected]