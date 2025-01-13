Top Technology Trends to Watch in 2025: Insights from Info-Tech Research Group

According to its findings, Info-Tech emphasizes that these advancements are not just technical shifts but critical moments influencing broader organizational goals. From safeguarding data through post-quantum cryptography to leveraging generative AI for transformative user experiences, the firm's research findings indicate the trends IT leaders must embrace to stay competitive and adapt to rapidly changing market demands.

"As we look ahead to 2025, IT leaders face an exponentially evolving environment where innovation and strategic foresight are essential," says Gord Harrison, Chief Research Officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "Our research over the past year has highlighted critical shifts, from the transformative potential of generative AI to the urgent need for post-quantum cryptography. These trends aren't just influencing IT; they're reshaping how organizations secure growth and build resilience."

Info-Tech's Key Trends to Watch in 2025:

Generative AI as a Catalyst for Transformation

Generative AI continues to dominate IT investment strategies, with 87% of organizations incorporating it into their plans. According to the firm's findings in its AI Trends 2025 report, businesses are leveraging AI to revolutionize customer service, software development, and marketing. As generative AI matures, organizations must focus on responsible AI governance to balance innovation with ethical considerations.

Quantum computing is transitioning from theory to real-world application. Info-Tech's Tech Trends 2025 report highlights that 33% of organizations in the media, telecom, and technology sectors are investing in quantum computing, followed closely by the public sector. The rise of post-quantum cryptography also signals a critical shift in safeguarding sensitive data.

The firm's IT Talent Trends 2025 report reveals that 42% of IT professionals are exploring new opportunities, driven by evolving skill demands and the rise of generative AI. Organizations must address workforce challenges by reskilling employees and bridging experience gaps to foster innovation and adaptability.

As detailed in AI Trends 2025 , the proliferation of deepfake technology and the increasing regulatory focus on AI present new challenges. Organizations must implement robust verification systems and prepare for evolving regulations, such as the EU AI Act, to ensure compliance and maintain trust.

According to the insights found in Info-Tech's Best of 2024 report, IT leaders are increasingly focused on aligning technology initiatives with organizational goals to ensure long-term success. From enhancing data quality to optimizing operations, these strategies empower organizations to stay competitive and future-ready.

Data from the Tech Trends 2025 report shows that more organizations are turning to localized AI models to improve cost efficiency and maintain tighter control over their AI initiatives. This shift reflects a growing need for tailored solutions that address specific organizational challenges while balancing privacy and performance concerns.

As noted in the firm's IT Talent Trends 2025 , generational divides in perceptions of technology are reshaping IT leadership strategies. Info-Tech's findings reveal that while Gen Z employees are optimistic about AI integration, senior professionals are emphasizing the importance of balancing innovation with operational reliability. Addressing these differences is critical for fostering a collaborative and future-ready workforce.

As highlighted in multiple instances in the firm's recent reports, cybersecurity strategies are shifting towards AI-powered solutions to address the increasing complexity of threats. Info-Tech reports that organizations are adopting AI to enhance threat detection, automate responses, and reduce reliance on manual processes, ensuring resilience against sophisticated attacks.

"IT leadership is evolving to proactively shape organizational success amidst technological disruption," explains Harrison. "Info-Tech's research findings reveal not just the challenges but also the opportunities for IT leaders to drive sustainable innovation and resilience in 2025."

These key findings from Info-Tech's flagship research offer IT leaders actionable insights into critical trends for 2025. These insights and recommendations aim to empower organizations to embrace innovation, address critical challenges, and achieve strategic objectives in the year ahead.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

