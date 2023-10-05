Award celebrates exceptional educators who are empowering Canadian youth

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Every day, Canada's world-class educators are empowering young people to shape our future. They provide the students in their care with the skills, tools and experiences they need to become thriving adults in Canada's innovation economy.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, announced that 74 of Canada's top educators have received this year's Prime Minister Awards for Teaching Excellence and Teaching Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and for Excellence in Early Childhood Education at the regional and national levels. These awards celebrate the people who are contributing to Canada's culture of curiosity by inspiring young people to reflect, ask questions and challenge themselves.

Today also marks the launch of the nomination period for the 2024 Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence, Teaching Excellence in STEM and Excellence in Early Childhood Education. Canadians across the country are encouraged to nominate an inspirational educator who is making a real difference in their community.

Quotes

"Every day, teachers go above and beyond as mentors, coaches, counsellors, and advocates for the next generation of Canadians. Today, we congratulate the 2023 award recipients; your dedication and service to our kids help make Canada the best country in the world. As a teacher myself, I have seen your passion first hand—it is truly inspirational. Today, on World Teachers Day, we send out gratitude to the educators in communities across the country who are setting the next generation up for success and helping to build a better future for all Canadians."

– The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Canada's renowned education system begins with the early childhood educators and teachers who enable children and youth to ask questions, grow and learn. The 2023 Prime Minister Awards recipients are fuelling a culture of curiosity for children and students to be ingenious and ambitious and take the path of discovery that propels Canadian innovation, and we thank you as you shape a strong future for Canada."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Early childhood educators are the cornerstone of the Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care system. Their work is critical to fostering the social, emotional, physical and cognitive development of young children and the success of the system. Congratulations to the 2023 Prime Minister Award recipients; you have made an incredible impact on our country and communities."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick facts

Since their creation in 1994, the Prime Minister's Awards have honoured more than 2,100 outstanding Canadian educators.

Award recipients are determined based on a rigorous two-tier selection process undertaken by over 130 volunteers from the education and early childhood education communities across Canada .

. This year's award recipients were chosen from among 150 nominations across the country.

Partners that support the program include Employment and Social Development Canada, Indigenous Services Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada .

