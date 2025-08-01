SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to helping small and medium-sized businesses transform their innovative ideas into real-world solutions, ensuring that communities from coast to coast to coast benefit from their creativity and ingenuity.

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), announced that the Virtual Health Hub (VHH) has joined the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network. Having invested $42 million in the CAN Health Network since 2019, the Government of Canada is pleased to see this new partnership help improve access to health care in Saskatchewan's remote, rural and northern communities.

Secretary of State Belanger also announced that two new projects are being launched through the CAN Health Network and VHH. Virtual reality technology from Saskatchewan's Luxsonic Technologies will support faster, more accurate diagnoses in remote areas. Digital technology from Nova Scotia–based Virtual Hallway will enable family physicians to consult with specialists more quickly, improving access to expert care across the network.

In the nearly five years since the CAN Health Network was established, it has successfully connected 99 Canadian businesses working in health technology with different orders of government across the country. It is enabling entrepreneurs across Canada to grow, while strengthening our universal health care system by encouraging homegrown innovation.

"The CAN Health Network is critical for helping Canadian innovations grow and succeed. By connecting organizations like the Virtual Health Hub with homegrown companies such as Luxonic and Virtual Hallway, the CAN Health Network is not only advancing cutting-edge technology but also supporting Canadian businesses, helping create jobs and driving economic growth across the country."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"By investing in the CAN Health Network, we're doing two things at once: supporting Canadian businesses with smart new health care ideas, and helping patients get better care closer to home. The addition of the Virtual Health Hub will make it easier for rural, remote and Indigenous communities in Saskatchewan to access cutting-edge care. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my congratulations to both teams on making it happen."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"Universal, accessible and publicly funded health care is a point of pride for Canadians and underpins our economic strength. Health care innovation can not only improve patient outcomes and support health workers but also contribute to building a stronger Canada, where everyone, including people in Indigenous, remote and rural communities, has better access to care."

– The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"This partnership with the Virtual Health Hub and the projects we're launching with Luxonic and Virtual Hallway show how Canadian-made innovation can drive economic growth and strengthen our communities. By bringing together organizations from across the country, we're building a stronger economy, creating jobs, supporting local industries and ensuring that technologies developed in Canada are helping Canadians, including those in rural and remote regions."

– Dr. Dante Morra, Founder and Chair, CAN Health Network

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has invested $42 million since 2019 to support the growth and expansion of the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network.

has invested since 2019 to support the growth and expansion of the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network. Since its launch, the CAN Health Network has grown to include 50 Edges. Edges are health care operators, including health authorities and organizations.

To date, the CAN Health Network has supported 99 innovative Canadian health care technology businesses.

Under the initiative, 127 commercialization projects have been rolled out.

As of April 25, 2025 , 2,331 jobs have been created.

, 2,331 jobs have been created. The CAN Health Network has helped generate more than $698 million in revenue.

