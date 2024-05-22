Tom's of Maine Pledges Ten Per Cent of Annual Earnings to Canadian-Based Charity Water First

10 per cent of Tom's of Maine annual profits in Canada will help address water challenges in Indigenous communities across Canada through education, training and collaboration.

Sustainable access to safe, clean water in Indigenous communities continues to be a pressing issue in Canada .

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Tom's of Maine, Canada's leading natural personal care brand, proudly announces its commitment to supporting sustainable access to safe, clean water in Indigenous communities across Canada through education, training and collaboration, by pledging to donate 10 per cent of annual profits to charitable organization, Water First.

By aligning with Water First, Tom’s of Maine aims to make an impact in helping remove barriers to education for Indigenous youth and young adults in pursuing careers in water sciences. (CNW Group/Tom's of Maine Canada)

"For most of us, safe water means not even considering the act of turning on the tap, washing our face, cooking dinner, or bathing our children," said John Millar, executive director and founder of Water First. "But for Indigenous communities across the country, safe water is not so easy. We are thrilled that Tom's of Maine has chosen to partner with us to strengthen Water First's ability to offer hands-on skills training to more Indigenous youth and adults from coast to coast to coast."

Tom's of Maine is on a mission to "Do Good, For Real" by making great, natural versions of products you use everyday, like toothpaste and deodorant. But what is most important to the brand are the real people in our world who are working to make positive change by doing good. Through its Giving for Goodness program, the brand donates 10 per cent of its annual profits each year to charitable organizations that focus on health, education and the environment.

By aligning with Water First, Tom's of Maine aims to make an impact in helping remove barriers to education for Indigenous youth and young adults in pursuing careers in water sciences. Working with an Indigenous Advisory Council, Water First ensures its programs align with local ways of learning and works alongside the community's traditional knowledge to produce lasting results. Water First has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Charities by Charity Intelligence, which evaluate factors such as transparency, accountability and impact.

"Water First is doing important work helping to address the water challenges faced by Indigenous communities in Canada," said Cristiane Martini, General Manager at Tom's of Maine. "We're proud that Tom's of Maine can leverage our 10 per cent Giving for Goodness program to support organizations, like Water First, who are making a real impact in our community."

To learn more about Water First or to make a donation, visit https://waterfirst.ngo/ . To learn more about Tom's of Maine and its Giving for Goodness program visit TomsofMaine.ca .

Water First

Water First partners with Indigenous communities to help address local water challenges through education, training and meaningful collaboration. Over the years, Water First has built strong partnerships with over 90 Indigenous communities in six provinces. Through these initiatives, they are working toward closing the gap in water science education and helping to remove barriers faced by Indigenous youth and adults. Water First, program participants and partner communities are building skills and capacity to manage water resources independently and for the long term.

Tom's of Maine

Tom's of Maine®, a Colgate-Palmolive® (NYSE: CL) company, has been making natural, safe, and effective personal care products for 50 years. It all began when Tom and Kate Chappell moved to Maine in 1968 looking for a healthier, simpler life for their growing family. And when they couldn't find personal care products that were free from artificial flavors, fragrances, sweeteners, colors and preservatives, they decided to make their own. Tom's of Maine products – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals. A Certified B Corporation, Tom's of Maine is committed to upholding a purpose-driven business and has a long-standing commitment to supporting nature and healthy families. In North America, Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofits by giving back 10 per cent of its profits, and employees are encouraged to use 5 per cent of their paid time (12 days) volunteering for causes they are passionate about. All of Tom's products are cruelty-free and most products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. Visit us online at http://www.tomsofmaine.ca

SOURCE Tom's of Maine Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Emma Whitehall, [email protected], 1.416.486.5918