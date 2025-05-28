TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Tom's of Maine , a certified B Corp and leader in natural and effective personal care, proudly announces the launch of Tom's of Maine Whiten+ Toothpaste in Canada. This innovative whitening solution combines naturally derived micro-polishers and plant-powered cleansers to remove 95% of surface stains in just two weeks with twice-daily brushing.

Whiten+ (CNW Group/Tom's of Maine Canada)

Available in two formulas — Whiten+ Deep Clean (Fluoride) in Peppermint and Whiten+ Coconut Oil (Fluoride-Free) in Gentle Mint — Whiten+ is specifically formulated for those who want a natural, effective whitening toothpaste.

"At Tom's of Maine, our dedication to people and the planet has guided us for over 50 years," said Cristiane Martini, General Manager at Tom's of Maine. "We believe in the power of nature to help people achieve a healthy and beautiful smile. That's why we created Whiten+ toothpaste. Developed with naturally derived ingredients and backed by science, Whiten+ offers effective whitening without artificial flavours, sweeteners, colours, and preservatives, reflecting our ongoing commitment to provide people with products they can feel good about using."

Key features of Whiten+ include:

Removes 95% of surface stains in just two weeks with twice-daily brushing

Prevents new stains from forming after three weeks of use

Enamel-safe and whitens teeth without sensitivity

Crafted with vegan ingredients and made with natural flavours

Does not contain sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), peroxide, gluten, artificial colours, sweeteners, or preservatives

And because we care about the planet as much as smiles, it's packaged in a recyclable tube†

Tom's of Maine Whiten+ Toothpaste is now available nationwide at major retailers including Walmart, Amazon.ca, and select grocery and drug stores for a MSRP of $7.49 (85 ml).

As a certified B Corp, Tom's of Maine is committed to transparency, environmental care, and community impact. To learn more about Whiten+ and our sustainability efforts, visit TomsofMaine.ca , or follow us on Instagram .

†Your community may not yet accept tubes for recycling. Check locally. Learn more at tomsofmaine.com/recyclable-tube

About Tom's of Maine®

Tom's of Maine®, a Colgate-Palmolive® (NYSE: CL ) company, has been making natural, safe, and effective personal care products for 50 years. It all began when Tom and Kate Chappell moved to Maine in 1968 looking for a healthier, simpler life for their growing family. And when they couldn't find personal care products that were free from artificial flavors, fragrances, sweeteners, colors and preservatives, they decided to make their own. Tom's of Maine products – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals. A Certified B Corporation, Tom's of Maine is committed to upholding a purpose-driven business and has a long-standing commitment to supporting nature and healthy families. Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofits by giving back 10% of its profits, and employees are encouraged to use 5% of their paid time (12 days) volunteering for causes they are passionate about. All of Tom's products are cruelty-free and most products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. Visit us online at http://www.tomsofmaine.com/ or at https://www.facebook.com/officialtomsofmaine/ .

SOURCE Tom's of Maine Canada

Media Contact: [email protected]