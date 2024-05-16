Tom Cochrane, The Strumbellas and The Carpet Frogs to Headline Beachfront Music Festivals During 2024 Summer Season in Town of Wasaga Beach

Show-stopping concerts are part of the Town's summer live music lineup and 50th anniversary celebrations; the fun begins May 18 with Summer Launch

"The Town of Wasaga Beach is thrilled to have Canadian icon Tom Cochrane, The Carpet Frogs and The Strumbellas perform as part of our 2024 live music summer festival lineup," said Mayor Brian Smith. "The Town of Wasaga Beach's summer lineup is unlike any other live music festival lineup in Ontario, Canada – it takes place under the stars on the sandy shores of the longest freshwater beach in the world, and admission is free. This summer, as we continue to celebrate Wasaga Beach's 50th anniversary, we look forward to welcoming the world to our community for these once-in-a-lifetime live music experiences."

WASAGA BEACH, ON, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Town of Wasaga Beach has announced the highly anticipated headliners for its summer 2024 live music festival season, and confirmed its annual Summer Launch will take place May 18 during the Victoria Day long weekend, featuring a retro roller skate at 140 Main Street and fireworks on the beach at dusk.

Two-time JUNO Award winners, The Strumbellas will headline Canada Day festivities on July 1.

The Carpet Frogs return to Wasaga Beach on July 27, after opening for Burton Cummings during the Breaking the Ice Festival earlier this year and rocking the Town's new Wasaga Stars Arena. Known for touring with Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings and performing on Canada's Walk of Fame, the Juno Awards, and more, the Carpet Frogs will headline the 50 Years of Sunshine Music Festival on July 27, which is being billed as the official celebration of the Town's 50th anniversary.

To top it off, Canadian rock legend, Tom Cochrane will headline the Town's marquee Memories of Summer Music Festival on September 1.

Other artists who will perform include Bywater Call, Barstool Confession, Boomerang, and Grace.

The Town of Wasaga Beach's summer live music festival lineup is unlike any other live music festival lineup in Ontario, Canada — it takes place under the stars on the sandy shores of the longest freshwater beach in the world. For summer 2024, Wasaga Beach will continue to offer thrilling performances by legendary artists, iconic bands, and up-and-coming performers — and deliver family-friendly fun. Featuring beer tents by Side Launch Brewing Company and food trucks offering a variety of delicious eats from Italian and Mexican to poutine and ice cream. Admission is free.

Summer Sets, Sand & Soca return to Wasaga's beachfront for 2024 season

Summer Sets returns to the beachfront Fridays and Saturdays beginning June 14. Expect performances by:

Kitty & The Boyz

Peasant Kings

Jess Bowman

Mirrage

David Grossman

Sol de Cuba

Strike Tyson, and more…

Sand & Soca is back for its second summer on the beach, featuring soul calypso live music and performances on August 10.

Visit 50YearsofSunshine.ca for the full 2024 summer live music festival program including more information about Trail Tunes, Music in the Park, Movies Under the Stars, and to subscribe for updates.

Quick facts

Wasaga Beach is home to the longest freshwater beach in the world. Each year, the Town welcomes almost 2 million visitors to our iconic Ontario beachfront community.

is home to the longest freshwater beach in the world. Each year, the Town welcomes almost 2 million visitors to our iconic beachfront community. In August 2023 , over 12,000 attendees gathered at the Town's iconic Beach Area 1 for the annual Memories of Summer music festival, which featured electrifying live performances by The Carpet Frogs and Canadian music icons, April Wine , followed by a large fireworks display.

, over 12,000 attendees gathered at the Town's iconic Beach Area 1 for the annual Memories of Summer music festival, which featured electrifying live performances by The Carpet Frogs and Canadian music icons, , followed by a large fireworks display. In February 2024 , Wasaga Beach delivered its first winter music festival, Breaking the Ice, featuring performances by Canadian rock legends Burton Cummings and Blue Rodeo. Over 6000 people attended and almost half of festival attendees visited from out of town.

, delivered its first winter music festival, Breaking the Ice, featuring performances by Canadian rock legends and Blue Rodeo. Over 6000 people attended and almost half of festival attendees visited from out of town. To round off the 2024 live music summer season, Trail Tunes and Music in the Park will return to Oakview Woods Park.

Explore some of Wasaga Beach's 2024 summer live music festival season food truck vendors online, including: A Taste of Italy, The Flying Fork, Mexican Bowl, Osmow's Shawarma, Hola Ice Cream.

Background

The Town of Wasaga Beach aims to be a place where people come to create memories that will last a lifetime. Large live music events and festivals and programming supports this vision and Council's priorities: to create opportunities to diversify the economy, create jobs and build a complete community. It's part of the Town's plan to become a leader in sustainability, creativity, innovation and fun – a place with thriving businesses and safe, inclusive and complete neighbourhoods, where we celebrate our rich history, diversity of cultures and natural beauty, including the Nottawasaga River, Georgian Bay and the longest freshwater beach in the world.

