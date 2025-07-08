Beach. Eat. Play. Repeat!

The Town's summer campaign is focused on promoting local businesses and town-organized summer events – and letting people in Ontario and key tourism markets in Canada and the U.S. know that while construction along Beach Drive is underway, Wasaga Beach remains open for business and ready to welcome visitors for some fun in the sun.

"We're reimagining our main commercial area, so things are going to look different along Beach Drive this summer, but don't worry — Wasaga Beach is open for business and ready to help you celebrate summer," said Mayor Brian Smith. "Come experience 14 kilometres of sandy beach, spectacular sunsets, delicious food trucks, beachside patios, live music, outdoor adventures and family fun you will never forget."

What to expect this summer along Beach Drive and at Beach Area 1

The Town has created a Summer 2025 Beach Area 1 Fun Map to illustrate what residents and visitors can expect at Beach Area 1 during this phase of construction along Beach Drive, including where to park, where to eat, and things to do near Beach Area 1 this summer.

Four (4) things you need to know:

Background: What's happening along Beach Drive near Beach Area 1?

Wasaga Beach continues to move forward quickly to reinvent the town's famous commercial area along Beach Drive at Beach Area 1. This summer, a 300-meter section of Beach Drive between Spruce Street and 2nd Street will be closed, and construction will begin. This project will improve roads and infrastructure along Beach Drive to resolve flooding issues that have continued to negatively impact tourism and businesses along this vital economic corridor. It will also unlock millions of dollars of investment, including a premium Marriott hotel that is set to be built on a parcel of land near Beach Drive in 2026 by the award-winning Sunray Group.

Quick Facts

In January 2025 , the town welcomed the largest infrastructure investment in the history of Wasaga Beach when the Ontario government announced that it would invest over $10.9 million to help redesign and rebuild Beach Drive, which is the heart and lungs of the town's local tourism economy.

, the town welcomed the largest infrastructure investment in the history of Wasaga Beach when the government announced that it would invest over to help redesign and rebuild Beach Drive, which is the heart and lungs of the town's local tourism economy. In May 2025 , Wasaga Beach welcomed Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Minister of Tourism Stan Cho to town, along with news that the province will invest $38 million to help build Destination Wasaga.

About Wasaga Beach

For one hundred years, the Town of Wasaga Beach has been Ontario's iconic summer playground — a place people come to have fun and create memories that will last a lifetime. Today, we're on a mission to become a four-season recreation and live-music destination. Rebuilding Beach Drive and re-imagining our main commercial area at Beach Area 1 supports this vision and Council's priorities: to create opportunities to diversify the economy, grow tourism, create jobs and build a complete community. It's part of the Town's plan to become a leader in sustainability, creativity, innovation and fun! A place with thriving businesses and safe, inclusive, complete neighbourhoods. A place where we celebrate our rich history, diversity of cultures and natural beauty, including the Nottawasaga River, Georgian Bay and the longest freshwater beach in the world.

