Town of Wasaga Beach Launches Official Soundtrack of Summer -- Featuring Over 40 Artists Including April Wine, Neil Young, Burton Cummings, Bryan Adams, The Tragically Hip, The Beach Boys and Otis Redding

Local favourites include The Strumbellas, Bedouin Soundclash, Tim Hicks, Barstool Confession and more.

WASAGA BEACH, ON, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - It's the first official day of summer and to celebrate, the Town of Wasaga Beach has launched The Official Soundtrack of Summer. The Spotify playlist features over forty music legends, including April Wine, Neil Young, Burton Cummings, Bryan Adams, The Tragically Hip, The Beach Boys and Otis Redding.

Local and made-in-Ontario bands that made the cut include: The Strumbellas, Bedouin Soundclash, Tim Hicks, Barstool Confession, Rob Watts Band, and more.

A bright yellow poster with a Wasaga Beach bumper sticker at the top, featuring the Town's official tagline: "The longest freshwater beach in the world," along with an image of an 1980s-inspired music cassette with a label that says "The official soundtrack of summer." There is a QR code to scan in the middle of the cassette. A "Listen on Spotify" label sits at the bottom of the poster. (CNW Group/Town of Wasaga Beach) The sun goes down at Wasaga Beach during the Town's annual midway, which takes place each summer on the shores of the longest freshwater beach in the world. This summer's midway takes place between July 24 and 27, 2025. (CNW Group/Town of Wasaga Beach) An image of a man who resembles the late Freddie Mercury, former lead singer of the iconic rock band "Queen", wears a cape and raises a crown up into the air triumphantly. Above this is a rainbow-coloured Wasaga Beach bumper sticker with the Town of Wasaga Beach's official tagline: The longest freshwater beach in the world. Below, there is text that promotes the Town's annual Memories of Summer concert, which takes place on August 30, under the stars at Beach Area 1. (CNW Group/Town of Wasaga Beach)

Here are nine songs you will hear on The Official Soundtrack of Summer – inspired by memories of the Town's iconic Beach Drive, breathtaking sunsets, the iconic musicians, artists and cover artists who have performed in Wasaga Beach over the years, and the tribute artist who will perform live under the stars on the world's longest freshwater beach this summer:

Ariana Grande's "Popular" from the Wicked soundtrack also made the inaugural cut. Wicked is one of the most highly anticipated films to be featured in this summer's Movies Under the Stars.

Get involved in the summer fun! Listen. Follow. Tag.

Listen on Spotify.



Follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and help us grow this official soundtrack by submitting songs in the comments of official Town of Wasaga Beach social posts.



Tag Explore Wasaga Beach in Instagram reels and posts of your visit to Wasaga Beach this summer for a chance to be featured on our grid, and win free beach swag and VIP passes to our annual Memories of Summer concert, which takes place under the stars at Beach Area 1 on August 30 .

Quotes

"For over 100 years the Town of Wasaga Beach has been Ontario's iconic and most visited summer playground. This year, we're celebrating the first day of summer by kicking off a new tradition – launching The Official Soundtrack of Summer," said Mayor Brian Smith. "We welcome our visitors and residents to listen on Spotify, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and help us grow this official soundtrack by submitting songs in the comments of official Town of Wasaga Beach social posts. Tag Explore Wasaga Beach on your Instagram reels and posts of your visit to Wasaga Beach this summer, and you could win officially licensed Wasaga Beach swag and VIP access to our annual Memories of Summer concert, taking place on August 30 under the stars at Beach Area 1."

Quick facts

Wasaga Beach is the longest freshwater beach in the world. It is consistently ranked one of the top ten beaches in Canada .





. Each year, the Town of Wasaga Beach welcomes almost 2 million visitors to our iconic Ontario beachfront community to enjoy local businesses, live music festivals and events – along with 14km of sandy beach you won't find anywhere else in the world.





welcomes almost 2 million visitors to our iconic beachfront community to enjoy local businesses, live music festivals and events – along with 14km of sandy beach you won't find anywhere else in the world. In Ontario, Canada , summer lasts for 93 days, 15 hours, and 37 minutes in 2025. This period begins with the June solstice and ends with the September equinox.





, summer lasts for 93 days, 15 hours, and 37 minutes in 2025. This period begins with the June solstice and ends with the September equinox. To celebrate the last long weekend of summer, typically over 12,000 attendees gather at the Town's iconic Beach Area 1 for our annual Memories of Summer concert. Past concerts have featured electrifying live performances by Canadian music icons Tom Cochrane , April Wine and more. These beachfront concerts are followed by a large fireworks display, and admission is always FREE.

Related links

Read more about the 2025 summer live music lineup in Wasaga Beach.

Download our Wasaga Beach Area 1 Summer Fun Map, and plan your visit to Wasaga Beach today.

Explore some of our Summer 2025 beachfront food trucks online: Jumbo Juice, Smashed & Fried – Burgers & Poutinerie, Forno Fino, Beaver Tails and Hola Ice Cream.

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach

Media contact: Sandra Watts, Director of Strategic Communications & Intergovernmental Affairs, [email protected]; General inquiries: Candice Grisbrook, Manager, Special Events, [email protected]