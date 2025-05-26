MONTREAL, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The company's capacity for innovation, the quality of its governance and financial management, not to mention the strength of its commitment, are the pillars on which the jury of Canada's Best Managed Companies program based its decision to award the Platinum Member recognition to Toitures Hogue, which has thus climbed to the top of the best-performing private companies, among hundreds of companies vying for the prestigious title through a rigorous nomination process. The title is awarded to companies that have successfully maintained this "Best Managed" status for at least seven consecutive years.

Toitures Hogue's management team made no secret of their pride in receiving this exceptional recognition, starting with (from left to right) Francis Richer, Vice President - Service, Steve Grenier, Vice President, Maxime Huot, Vice President - Sales, and Jocelyn Hogue, President and CEO, who underlined the excellence of the teams of employees. (CNW Group/Toitures Hogue)

Launched in 1993 by Deloitte, the Best Managed program is the largest of its kind in the country. It recognizes the excellence of Canadian-based companies with annual sales of $50 million or more.

"We are particularly proud of the fact that this title was awarded to us following an exhaustive review by an external jury made up of program sponsors and CEOs of the best-managed companies," says President Jocelyn Hogue. He emphasizes that Toitures Hogue's clear business strategy, solid capabilities, commitment and financial performance are the values the company promotes and to which all employees adhere. This privileged recognition is in addition to the company's ISO certifications: ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 45001 (health and safety), to which ISO 14001 (environment) was recently added.

The roofer's trade calls for in-depth knowledge of mathematics and the technical properties of materials, which, in 2025, will give way to a host of innovations developed for the benefit of property owners in industrial, commercial, institutional and high-rise residential environments. "We play a vital role in maintaining a quality-built heritage and protecting real estate investments, insofar as a healthy roof is a guarantee of safety and building integrity," continued Mr. Hogue, hence the need for innovative and highly safe practices and methods.

According to Mr. Hogue, National Roofers Week in Canada, from June 1 to 6, will help raise awareness among business people and building owners of all kinds of the importance of maintaining roofs capable of withstanding the weather and the impacts of climate change, which are likely to multiply over the years.

Mr. Hogue concluded by pointing out that the unprecedented damage caused by extreme weather events in the summer of 2024 alone cost Canada, according to insurers, more than $7.5 billion.

