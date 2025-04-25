MONTREAL, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Following on from the ISO 9001 (quality), and ISO 45001 (health and safety) certification over the years, Toitures Hogue, one of Eastern Canada's leading roofing companies, has just obtained ISO 14001 (environment) certification, completing a seamless journey towards excellence. Internationally recognized, this certification is a voluntary process accredited by an external organization.

Whether it's a major project in downtown Montreal, or a smaller one, Toitures Hogue applies the same rigorous rules to its entire environmental management system. (CNW Group/Toitures Hogue)

CEO, Jocelyn Hogue, said today that this hard-won initiative was part of the company's ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, reflecting its perpetual commitment to integrating environmental best practices into its operations.

"Without pretension, Toitures Hogue is now part of the select circle of companies with ISO certification for their integrated quality-safety-environment management system (ISO 9001, 45001 and 14001)," said president Jocelyn Hogue, adding that this was proof of the company's commitment to constantly adapting and adopting best practices in quality, health and safety, and the environment.

ISO 14001 is, to all intents and purposes, a structuring standard that defines the requirements of an environmental management system (EMS). In particular, it is based on management commitment, the establishment of a clear environmental policy, analysis of the environmental aspects and impacts of the company's activities, compliance with legal requirements, and the definition of measurable objectives related to these issues. It also includes emergency preparedness, staff awareness mechanisms, internal and external audits, and communication processes with stakeholders, all with a view to continuous improvement.

The standard is based on a continuous improvement cycle articulated around four principles: plan, implement, verify and improve. This approach enables the company to constantly optimize its environmental management system, to demonstrate compliance with current and anticipated regulatory requirements, and to sustainably strengthen its environmental performance.

Mr. Hogue concluded by asserting that being socially responsible means going beyond legal obligations, by actively investing in human capital, the environment and stakeholder relations - an approach that also promotes competitiveness, productivity and profitability.

