"This year's Early Childhood Week focuses on the geographic and socioeconomic disparities affecting young children and their families. So it was particularly meaningful for us to have cities and towns from across Quebec take part in the flag-raising ceremony. They are showing their commitment to the cause and their resolve to ensure that every child, no matter where in the province they were born or where they are growing up, has an equal chance for success." — Elise Bonneville, Director of the Collectif petite enfance.

"The Ministère de la Famille is proud to support Early Childhood Week. We believe that every child should be given the same opportunity to develop their full potential, regardless of where they are from or where they are being brought up. That is why we continue to work together with our partners to equip families from across the province with the tools they need to thrive." — Suzanne Roy, Minister of Families, Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region and Member for Verchères.

"Children need access to culture, recreation and education to be able to shine. And that takes a wide-ranging network of resources to help families who need support. In Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, we have a number of organizations dedicated to serving our community. It is a true privilege to work alongside teams like these who care deeply about the safety and well-being of the youngest among us." — Pierre Lessard-Blais, Mayor of the Borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

"Municipalité amie des enfants is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. We are proud of everything we have accomplished and determined to ensure that the Child-Friendly Cities initiative continues to evolve and grow across Quebec for many years to come." — Doreen Assaad, President of Espace MUNI and Mayor of the City of Brossard.

About the Collectif petite enfance

The Collectif petite enfance is made up of 23 partners and expert allies, together representing thousands of early childhood development advocates who are determined to make this issue a priority for Quebec. The Collectif petite enfance is committed to taking the lead on various matters central to the future and well-being of young children across the province, from the womb through to preschool years.

