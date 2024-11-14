MEDIA ADVISORY - OFFICIAL FLAG-RAISING CEREMONY FOR THE 9TH ANNUAL EARLY CHILDHOOD WEEK
420+ Cities and Towns to Take Part in Early Childhood Week, in a Show of Support for Quebec's 514,747 Children Aged Five and Under
MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Collectif petite enfance, the driving force behind Early Childhood Week, and Espace MUNI, the organization responsible for the Municipalité amie des enfants (Child-Friendly Cities) initiative, invite the media to an official flag-raising ceremony on Monday, November 18, as Early Childhood Week gets underway.
This is the second year the week-long lineup of activities has begun with a flag-raising ceremony. More than 420 cities and towns across the province have indicated that they will be observing 2024 Early Childhood Week. For many, this will include flying the official event flag on behalf of the 514,747 babies, toddlers and preschoolers in Quebec.
Key Attendees:
Suzanne Roy, Quebec Minister of Families and MNA for Verchères
Pierre Lessard-Blais, Mayor of the Borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
Doreen Assaad, President of Espace MUNI and Mayor of the City of Brossard
Elise Bonneville, Director of the Collectif petite enfance
Some 20 young children and their families
Date:
Monday, November 18, 2024
Time:
10 a.m.
Place:
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough hall
6854 Sherbrooke Street East, Montreal
Every child, no matter where in the province they were born or where they are growing up, should have an equal opportunity to thrive and succeed. This ninth edition of Early Childhood Week, running from November 18 to 24, will take a closer look at the geographic and socioeconomic disparities affecting young children and their families.
A full list of participating municipalities can be found here.
