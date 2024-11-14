MEDIA ADVISORY - OFFICIAL FLAG-RAISING CEREMONY FOR THE 9TH ANNUAL EARLY CHILDHOOD WEEK

420+ Cities and Towns to Take Part in Early Childhood Week, in a Show of Support for Quebec's 514,747 Children Aged Five and Under

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Collectif petite enfance, the driving force behind Early Childhood Week, and Espace MUNI, the organization responsible for the Municipalité amie des enfants (Child-Friendly Cities) initiative, invite the media to an official flag-raising ceremony on Monday, November 18, as Early Childhood Week gets underway.

This is the second year the week-long lineup of activities has begun with a flag-raising ceremony. More than 420 cities and towns across the province have indicated that they will be observing 2024 Early Childhood Week. For many, this will include flying the official event flag on behalf of the 514,747 babies, toddlers and preschoolers in Quebec.

Key Attendees: Suzanne Roy, Quebec Minister of Families and MNA for Verchères

Pierre Lessard-Blais, Mayor of the Borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Doreen Assaad, President of Espace MUNI and Mayor of the City of Brossard

Elise Bonneville, Director of the Collectif petite enfance

Some 20 young children and their families



Date: Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 10 a.m. Place: Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough hall

6854 Sherbrooke Street East, Montreal

Every child, no matter where in the province they were born or where they are growing up, should have an equal opportunity to thrive and succeed. This ninth edition of Early Childhood Week, running from November 18 to 24, will take a closer look at the geographic and socioeconomic disparities affecting young children and their families.

SOURCE Collectif petite enfance

RSVP Jeanne Beauchamp / [email protected] / 438-491-8579