TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Voting locations in Kitchener Centre are open today from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time). Unofficial results will be available after 9 PM (Eastern Time) at elections.on.ca.

Canadian citizens residing in Kitchener Centre who are at least 18 years old are eligible to vote.

Voters who received their voter information card can bring this card and one piece of ID showing their name to receive a ballot. Voters without a voter information card can still vote with an accepted piece of ID showing both their name and address.

Voters are encouraged to check their assigned voting location before they go to vote by entering their postal code in Voter Information Service at elections.on.ca, by downloading the Elections Ontario app, or by consulting their voter information card.

For more information, including examples of accepted ID and a list of candidates, visit elections.on.ca.

Quick Facts

A blackout on political advertising remains in effect until 11:59 PM (Eastern Time) today.

today. The publication of election surveys that have not previously been made public is prohibited until 9 PM (Eastern Time) today.

Instructions for Members of the Media

Cameras are prohibited in voting locations unless a candidate is voting. Media coverage of candidate votes must be arranged in advance through the returning office.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

For further information: Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152