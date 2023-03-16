TORONTO, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Voting locations in Hamilton Centre are open today from 9 AM to 9 PM, with unofficial results available after 9 PM at elections.on.ca.

Canadian citizens who reside in Hamilton Centre and are at least 18 years old are eligible to vote. Voters who received their voter information card can bring this card and one piece of ID showing their name to receive a ballot. Voters without a voter information card can still vote with an accepted piece of ID showing both their name and address.

For information on when and where to vote and examples of accepted ID, visit elections.on.ca.

Quick Facts

A blackout on political advertising remains in effect until 11:59 PM today.





today. The publication of election surveys that have not previously been made public is prohibited until 9 PM today.





today. Cameras are prohibited in voting locations unless a candidate is voting. Arrangements for media to cover candidates voting must be made in advance with the returning office. No one else may vote while media is present. For more information, visit elections.on.ca.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

