Today: 79th Montreal International Auto Show

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) , presented by iA Financial Group, opens its doors to the public today at 10 am at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. The 79th edition of MIAS promises a revitalized experience, now spanning three levels of the Palais des congrès de Montréal and marking the return of major brands absent the previous year, such as Ford, Lincoln, Genesis, Infiniti, Mitsubishi, Volkswagen, and McLaren. The strong media presence during yesterday's inaugural visit, pre-sale events, and the return of several manufacturers this year confirm the enthusiasm of brands and the general public for this event, injecting new vitality into this must-attend gathering for over 79 years in Montreal.

As announced during the kickoff of strategic reflections on the future of MIAS at the end of July 2023, organizers have initiated significant changes for the 2024 edition. These adjustments aim to go beyond simply showcasing new models by integrating the event into a broader context of mobility. This transition stems from notable developments in the automotive industry, the events landscape, and the ever-evolving needs of car enthusiasts. Armed with data collected during the market study conducted at the end of the summer and with a firm intention to provide a maximum experience for visitors, MIAS returns to the three levels of the Palais des congrès with an enriched customer experience.

The 79th edition of the Montreal International Auto Show is presented by iA Financial Group and organized by the Montreal Automobiles Dealers Corporation. MIAS also hosts the Charity Preview Gala on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the Palais des congrès, a charitable evening that raises funds for 5 hospital foundations in Greater Montreal.

