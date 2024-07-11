Leader in Automotive Event Promotion - The Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) acquires the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show (MEVS)

A major transaction in the mobility sector

MONTREAL, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) is proud to announce the acquisition of the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show (MEVS), thereby solidifying its role as a leading promoter of automotive events in Canada. While both shows will remain distinct events in the short and medium term, they will benefit from the MIAS's team of seasoned professionals for unparalleled organization and logistics. This transaction marks an important milestone in the field of electric mobility in the country.

"We are thrilled with this transaction, which allows us to leverage our expertise and expand our offerings. It is essential for us to present a stronger Montreal Electric Vehicle Show in 2025, building upon the solid foundation that has established its reputation in recent years. As for now, our priority is to host an event in 2025 and propel the brand to new heights with our expertise, while respecting its identity and the customer experience that its visitors are used to", emphasized Denis Dessureault, Executive Vice President of the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS). "When we heard that the MEVS could change hands, we quickly showed interest. In the mid-2000s, the MIAS was the first event in the country to introduce an electric vehicle zone. It was imperative for our organization to consolidate our leadership role in the greater Montreal area."

Luc Saumure, co-founder of the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show (MEVS): "We are pleased to have transferred our involvement in the MEVS to the team at the Montreal International Auto Show, and we are confident they will uphold the event's progress, continuity, and quality. For many years, the MIAS has been recognized as a leader in promoting automotive events, which is why we chose this organization." Louis Bernard, also co-founder of the MEVS, adds: "In the coming months, we will ensure a smooth transition between teams to continue positioning the MEVS as a key reference in electric mobility in Quebec, thereby ensuring its sustainability."

The next edition of the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show will take place on May 2, 3, and 4, 2025, at Stade IGA in Parc Jarry. Due to construction at the Montreal Olympic Stadium, which hosted the last editions of the event, this move allows the MEVS to be presented in a new central, accessible, and friendly location, offering ideal indoor facilities for an exhibition. On the MIAS side, we promise to do everything possible to present a unique experience while preserving the essence of the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show.

About the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show

The MEVS offers three days dedicated to the general public, allowing anyone interested to discover, test, analyze, and compare new products and the latest technological innovations in electric mobility. Since its first edition, the MEVS has grown over time to become the largest public event on electric mobility in North America.

About the Montreal International Auto Show

Founded by the Montreal Automobile Dealers Corporation, the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) is one of the largest automotive events in Canada, attracting thousands of visitors and industry professionals each year. Renowned for its ability to bring together enthusiasts and key industry players, the MIAS provides an exceptional showcase for the latest innovations, from conceptual vehicles to new productions models. In 2025, the MIAS will celebrate its 80th edition, taking place from January 17 to 26, 2025, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

