Tobique First Nation road infrastructure project is a community success

TOBIQUE FIRST NATION, NB, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of our governments. As we recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments know how important investments in critical infrastructure are as we build back better.

Taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities is vital to the well-being of the province – and today's announcement is a key part of this support.

Today, the Honourable Dominique LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; and Ross Perley, Chief of the Tobique First Nation, celebrated the completion of the Main Street road restoration project.

The project upgraded and restored the community's Main Road to repair damage caused by erosion and migration of surface water under the road. A true community effort, this project provided jobs to workers in the community and used locally sourced materials. The funds from the sale of sand and gravel were donated to the Tobique First Nation youth center to help support its ongoing youth activities.

The whole community benefits directly by having better roads and ditches, which also helps lower vehicle maintenance costs and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Thanks to the improved roadway, more people are walking and cycling around the community.

The Government of Canada invested more than $936,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program as well as $300,000 from the First Nation Infrastructure Fund. The Tobique First Nation provided the balance of the funding with more than $12,000.

"The restoration of Tobique First Nation's Main Street is a true infrastructure success story. It is an example of how a road can be so much more than just asphalt. This project provided a reliable road for residents, it created good jobs for members of the community and it is now encouraging people to adopt greener and more active transportation options."

The Honourable Dominique LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The chief and council of Neqotkuk were happy to participate in partnership with Minister's Leblanc and Monsef on this restoration project. We are hoping this is a start of more federal partnerships in the future on improving community health and safety issues, such as roads and infrastructure. Infrastructure on reserves have been ignored for far too long. The community are happy with the results of this project and look forward to the next one."

Ross Perley, Chief of the Tobique First Nation

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $574 million towards 330 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards 330 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

