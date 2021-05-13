TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group has released its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, detailing the company's progress in integrating sustainability practices into its corporate strategy, business processes and investment decisions.

The report, titled "The Future is Ours to Change," also highlights TMX Group's initiatives to enhance ESG efforts throughout Canada's capital markets, including educational tools and services to empower issuers to become ESG leaders in their own right and products to position Canada as a world-leading marketplace for sustainable investment and finance.

Highlights of TMX Group's 2020 ESG Report include:

TMX Group's endorsement of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and a target to incorporate the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in its ESG reporting in 2021.





TMX Group's commitment to purchase carbon credits to offset its GHG emissions and become net-carbon neutral in 2021.





The establishment of an Employment, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I) Advisory Council, led by TMX CEO John McKenzie , to determine the company's long-term ED&I policies, procedures and targets.





, to determine the company's long-term ED&I policies, procedures and targets. An agreement with IHS Markit to facilitate broader ESG reporting and data distribution for issuers listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information about TMX Group's sustainability and ESG initiatives, please visit www.tmx.com/resource/en/807 .

