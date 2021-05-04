TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group has donated $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross India COVID-19 Response Appeal, to provide emergency relief to help those affected by the COVID-19 crisis in India.

"Conditions continue to worsen in India, as the devastating outbreak of COVID-19 has overwhelmed hospitals and led to shortages of key medical supplies and resources needed to save lives," said John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group. "We salute the brave people working on the front lines during this crisis in India and around the world; including healthcare workers, first responders and volunteers providing essential services and crucial support."

The Canadian Red Cross is offering support to the Indian Red Cross to deliver assistance and support to communities affected or at risk of being affected. Interventions include risk communication and community engagement, service provision and National Society preparedness. Money raised will enable the Red Cross in India to support COVID-19 preparedness, response and recovery activities.

The Canadian Red Cross is accepting online donations, or by telephone at 1-800-418-1111 (toll-free), email: [email protected] or in person at any Red Cross location.

