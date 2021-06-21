Toronto Stock Exchange welcomes foundation for virtual market open event in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - In honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day, TMX Group today announced that it has donated $50,000 to Anishnawbe Health Foundation towards the development of a new Indigenous Community Health Centre in Toronto. The building will be the first project completed on the site of a new Indigenous Community Hub in the city.

"As we celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada, it is important that we recognize that historical injustices and persistent social-economic barriers continue to have negative effects on the health and well-being of Indigenous Peoples across the country," said John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group. "TMX is proud to contribute to the tremendous efforts of the Anishnawbe Health Foundation to create a new Health Centre designed to provide crucial programs and services to improve the health of First Nations, Inuit and Métis in Toronto. As we look to the future, we remain committed to improving Indigenous relations and making a positive impact in the communities in which we live and work."

Established in the early 1980s, Anishnawbe Health Toronto combines western medicine and Traditional Healing to offer primary healthcare services, mental health programs, and child, youth, and family care to a population of 70,000 Indigenous people living in Toronto. The new Anishnawbe Health Toronto facility, which breaks ground today, will be located in Toronto's West Don Lands, a neighbourhood in the city's downtown east end.

"With the TMX Group's generous support, we have achieved nearly 95% of our $10 million campaign goal to support the new centre and the reclamation of Traditional Healing practices," said Andre Morriseau, Chair, Anishnawbe Health Foundation. "We deeply appreciate this investment in Indigenous health and wellness."

Anishnawbe Health Foundation is accepting donations online , by telephone at 416-920-2605 (ext. 555), or by mail to Anishnawbe Health Foundation, 225 Queen Street East, Toronto, Ontario M5A 1S4.

To celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day and groundbreaking on the new Indigenous Health Centre, board and team members of Anishnawbe Health Foundation will join John McKenzie to virtually open the market at 9:30 a.m. ET.

For Market Opens: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (HD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Market Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:29 a.m. ET, and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

About TMX Group

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Andy Radia, Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, TMX Group, 416-607-7939, [email protected]