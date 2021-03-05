Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange are patron sponsors

TORONTO, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group, the global exchange leader in mining, is pleased to support the 2021 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Annual Convention, taking place virtually from March 8-11. Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), home to approximately half of the world's public mining companies, will mark this year's event with a series of virtual market opens and closes throughout the week featuring delegations from key international mining jurisdictions.

"The annual PDAC convention is the world's largest mining conference and a premier event that Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange look forward to each year. It's an opportunity for companies, investors and government policy makers from around the world to come together," said Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation & Enterprise Marketing Officer, TMX Group. "While current conditions preclude us from hosting the global mining community in Toronto this year, important dialogue continues and representatives from our exchanges will be active participants in the virtual sessions. We continue to support industry efforts to move the mining sector forward in a way that balances social and environmental issues with access to critical metallic commodities that support the global economy."

In addition to the virtual market open and close ceremonies, the Exchanges will participate in country-specific events, including the Brazilian-Canada Chamber of Commerce and Peru-Canada Chamber of Commerce mining panels/forums, the MineAfrica seminar, PDAC official programs, as well as a Capital Pool Company program presentation at the TSX/TSXV virtual booth and an Ontario Securities Commission technical short course.

Virtual Market Open/Close Ceremonies:

Date Market Open Market Close Monday, March 8 PDAC - Tuesday, March 9 - Brazilian delegation Wednesday, March 10 - Peruvian delegation Thursday, March 11 Australian delegation



TSX and TSXV are the world's leading listing and public capital raising venue for mining companies. As of January 31, 2021, the Exchanges were home to 1,147 mining issuers with a combined market capitalization of almost $509 billion. TSX and TSXV mining companies completed 1,642 mining financing transactions in 2020, representing approximately 52% of the total public mining financing activity globally. For more information, visit tsx.com/mining .

