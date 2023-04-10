Apr 10, 2023, 13:30 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2023.
TSX welcomed two new issuers in March 2023, compared with 14 in the previous month and 11 in March 2022. The new listings were two mining companies. Total financings raised in March 2023 increased 183% compared to the previous month, but were down 81% compared to March 2022. The total number of financings in March 2023 was 30, compared with 36 the previous month and 69 in March 2022.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in March 2023, compared with seven in the previous month and 12 in March 2022. The new listings were four Capital Pool Companies, two technology companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in March 2023 decreased 14% compared to the previous month, but were down 39% compared to March 2022. There were 106 financings in March 2023, compared with 97 in the previous month and 105 in March 2022.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
|
March 2023
|
February 2023
|
March 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,798
|
1,812
|
1,778
|
New Issuers Listed
|
2
|
14
|
11
|
IPOs
|
1
|
11
|
7
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,475
|
2,497
|
2,464
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$150,008,000
|
$23,993,125
|
$265,395,820
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$815,693,092
|
$375,360,580*
|
$5,100,005,535
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$166,000,000
|
$0
|
$547,675,450
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,131,701,092
|
$399,353,705*
|
$5,913,076,805
|
Total Number of Financings
|
30
|
36*
|
69
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,021,633,630,681
|
$4,016,071,025,545
|
$4,356,997,023,372
|
2023
|
2022
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
31
|
44
|
-29.5
|
IPOs
|
26
|
34
|
-23.5
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
4
|
6
|
-33.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$260,019,041
|
$348,223,297
|
-25.3
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$1,419,724,997
|
$6,209,972,184
|
-77.1
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$267,500,000
|
$1,290,920,683
|
-79.3
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,947,244,038
|
$7,849,116,164
|
-75.2
|
Total Number of Financings
|
104
|
155
|
-32.9
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,021,633,630,681
|
$4,356,997,023,372
|
-7.7
|
March 2023
|
February 2023
|
March 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,916
|
1,922
|
1,900
|
New Issuers Listed
|
7
|
7
|
12
|
IPOs
|
4
|
6
|
10
|
Graduates to TSX
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,020
|
2,029
|
2,010
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,960,050
|
$3,360,950
|
$15,243,030
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$103,428,032
|
$221,063,685
|
$205,262,341
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$307,630,696
|
$254,963,068
|
$452,069,326
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$413,018,778
|
$479,387,703
|
$672,574,697
|
Total Number of Financings
|
106
|
97
|
105
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$77,986,051,312
|
$77,727,972,776
|
99,520,647,853
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
15
|
34
|
-55.9
|
IPOs
|
11
|
27
|
-59.3
|
Graduates to TSX
|
4
|
6
|
-33.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$5,571,000
|
$95,745,780
|
-94.2
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$417,367,550
|
$305,392,238
|
+36.7
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$828,498,470
|
$1,358,989,420
|
-39.0
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,251,437,020
|
$1,760,127,438
|
-28.9
|
Total Number of Financings
|
336
|
320
|
+5.0
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$77,986,051,312
|
$99,520,647,853
|
-21.6
|
*Correction
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2023:
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Eloro Resources Ltd.
|
ELO
|
Lithium Royalty Corp.
|
LIRC
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Eureka Capital Corp.
|
EBCD.P
|
Lumine Group Inc.
|
LMN
|
NL2 Capital Inc.
|
NLII.P
|
Northstar Gaming Holdings Inc.
|
BET
|
Sage Potash Corp.
|
SAGE
|
SP Strategic Acquisition Corp.
|
SPSA.P
|
Totec Resources Ltd.
|
TOTC.P
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
