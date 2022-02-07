Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2022.

TSX welcomed 22 new issuers in January 2022, compared with nine in the previous month and 23 in January 2021. The new listings were 18 exchange traded funds, one clean technology company, one life sciences company and two real estate companies. Total financings raised in January 2022 decreased 75% compared to the previous month, and were down 78% compared to January 2021. The total number of financings in January 2022 was 48, compared with 56 the previous month and 33 in January 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed nine new issuers in January 2022, compared with 14 in the previous month and five in January 2021. The new listings were four capital pool companies and five mining companies. Total financings raised in January 2022 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, and were down 25% compared to January 2021. There were 122 financings in January 2022, compared with 165 in the previous month and 173 in January 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



January 2022 December 2021 January 2021 Issuers Listed 1,765 1,749 1,662 New Issuers Listed 22 9 23 IPOs 18 5 18 Graduates from TSXV 2 4 4 Issues Listed 2,452 2,425 2,319 IPO Financings Raised $56,267,916 $67,250,050 $399,568,184 Secondary Financings Raised $480,045,269 $1,247,278,543 $2,390,949,448 Supplemental Financings Raised $79,851,360 $1,190,475,684 $55,827,062 Total Financings Raised $616,164,545 $2,505,004,277 $2,846,344,694 Total Number of Financings 48 56 63 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,174,505,579,662 $4,223,871,393,563 $3,400,209,926,420

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % change New Issuers Listed 22 23 -4.3 IPOs 18 18 0.0 Graduates from TSXV 2 4 -50.0 IPO Financings Raised $56,267,916 $399,568,184 -85.9 Secondary Financings Raised $480,045,269 $2,390,949,448 -79.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $79,851,360 $55,827,062 +43.0 Total Financings Raised $616,164,545 $2,846,344,694 -78.4 Total Number of Financings 48 63 -23.8 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,174,505,579,662 $3,400,209,926,420 +22.8

TSX Venture Exchange **



January 2022 December 2021 January 2021 Issuers Listed 1,890 1,892 1,888 New Issuers Listed 9 14 5 IPOs 6 13 3 Graduates to TSX 2 4 4 Issues Listed 1,993 2,000 1,975 IPO Financings Raised $41,777,750 $10,012,922 $1,250,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $38,237,009 $235,851,660 $279,256,485 Supplemental Financings Raised $569,185,016 $665,389,223 $590,405,149 Total Financings Raised $649,199,775 $911,253,805 $870,911,634 Total Number of Financings 122 165 173 Market Cap Listed Issues $92,837,338,711 $102,467,123,398 $81,859,216,266

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change New Issuers Listed 9 5 +80.0 IPOs 6 3 +100.0 Graduates to TSX 2 4 -50.0 IPO Financings Raised $41,777,750 $1,250,000 +3,242.2 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $38,237,009 $279,256,485 -86.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $569,185,016 $590,405,149 -3.6 Total Financings Raised $649,199,775 $870,911,634 -25.5 Total Number of Financings 122 173 -29.5 Market Cap Listed Issues $92,837,338,711 $81,859,216,266 +13.4

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BMO All-Equity ETF ZEQT BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF ZCDB BMO Japan Index ETF ZJPN BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF ZGRN BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF ZSDB Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF DSAE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. BABY Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF EBNK Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF FWCP Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Financials ETF HFIN Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF IWBE Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF ISTE Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF IICE Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF IITE Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF IUCE Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF IUTE Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF IXTE Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF ICTE Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. KEC Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust PMZ.UN Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF HEAL StorageVault Canada Inc. SVI

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Coppercorp Resources Inc. CPER First and Goal Capital Corp. FGCC.P Hot Chili Limited HCH KP3993 Resources Inc. KPEN.P Outback Goldfields Corp. OZ Penbar Capital Ltd. PEM.P Reyna Gold Corp. REYG Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. BLAZ.P Zacapa Resources Ltd. ZACA

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]