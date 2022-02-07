Feb 07, 2022, 14:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2022.
TSX welcomed 22 new issuers in January 2022, compared with nine in the previous month and 23 in January 2021. The new listings were 18 exchange traded funds, one clean technology company, one life sciences company and two real estate companies. Total financings raised in January 2022 decreased 75% compared to the previous month, and were down 78% compared to January 2021. The total number of financings in January 2022 was 48, compared with 56 the previous month and 33 in January 2021.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed nine new issuers in January 2022, compared with 14 in the previous month and five in January 2021. The new listings were four capital pool companies and five mining companies. Total financings raised in January 2022 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, and were down 25% compared to January 2021. There were 122 financings in January 2022, compared with 165 in the previous month and 173 in January 2021.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
January 2022
|
December 2021
|
January 2021
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,765
|
1,749
|
1,662
|
New Issuers Listed
|
22
|
9
|
23
|
IPOs
|
18
|
5
|
18
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
Issues Listed
|
2,452
|
2,425
|
2,319
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$56,267,916
|
$67,250,050
|
$399,568,184
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$480,045,269
|
$1,247,278,543
|
$2,390,949,448
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$79,851,360
|
$1,190,475,684
|
$55,827,062
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$616,164,545
|
$2,505,004,277
|
$2,846,344,694
|
Total Number of Financings
|
48
|
56
|
63
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,174,505,579,662
|
$4,223,871,393,563
|
$3,400,209,926,420
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2022
|
2021
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
22
|
23
|
-4.3
|
IPOs
|
18
|
18
|
0.0
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
2
|
4
|
-50.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$56,267,916
|
$399,568,184
|
-85.9
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$480,045,269
|
$2,390,949,448
|
-79.9
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$79,851,360
|
$55,827,062
|
+43.0
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$616,164,545
|
$2,846,344,694
|
-78.4
|
Total Number of Financings
|
48
|
63
|
-23.8
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,174,505,579,662
|
$3,400,209,926,420
|
+22.8
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
January 2022
|
December 2021
|
January 2021
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,890
|
1,892
|
1,888
|
New Issuers Listed
|
9
|
14
|
5
|
IPOs
|
6
|
13
|
3
|
Graduates to TSX
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
Issues Listed
|
1,993
|
2,000
|
1,975
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$41,777,750
|
$10,012,922
|
$1,250,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$38,237,009
|
$235,851,660
|
$279,256,485
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$569,185,016
|
$665,389,223
|
$590,405,149
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$649,199,775
|
$911,253,805
|
$870,911,634
|
Total Number of Financings
|
122
|
165
|
173
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$92,837,338,711
|
$102,467,123,398
|
$81,859,216,266
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
9
|
5
|
+80.0
|
IPOs
|
6
|
3
|
+100.0
|
Graduates to TSX
|
2
|
4
|
-50.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$41,777,750
|
$1,250,000
|
+3,242.2
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$38,237,009
|
$279,256,485
|
-86.3
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$569,185,016
|
$590,405,149
|
-3.6
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$649,199,775
|
$870,911,634
|
-25.5
|
Total Number of Financings
|
122
|
173
|
-29.5
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$92,837,338,711
|
$81,859,216,266
|
+13.4
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2022:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
BMO All-Equity ETF
|
ZEQT
|
BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF
|
ZCDB
|
BMO Japan Index ETF
|
ZJPN
|
BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF
|
ZGRN
|
BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF
|
ZSDB
|
Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF
|
DSAE
|
Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
|
BABY
|
Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF
|
EBNK
|
Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF
|
FWCP
|
Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Financials ETF
|
HFIN
|
Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF
|
IWBE
|
Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF
|
ISTE
|
Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF
|
IICE
|
Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF
|
IITE
|
Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF
|
IUCE
|
Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF
|
IUTE
|
Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF
|
IXTE
|
Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF
|
ICTE
|
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.
|
KEC
|
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
|
PMZ.UN
|
Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF
|
HEAL
|
StorageVault Canada Inc.
|
SVI
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Coppercorp Resources Inc.
|
CPER
|
First and Goal Capital Corp.
|
FGCC.P
|
Hot Chili Limited
|
HCH
|
KP3993 Resources Inc.
|
KPEN.P
|
Outback Goldfields Corp.
|
OZ
|
Penbar Capital Ltd.
|
PEM.P
|
Reyna Gold Corp.
|
REYG
|
Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd.
|
BLAZ.P
|
Zacapa Resources Ltd.
|
ZACA
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]
Share this article