TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - January 2022

TMX Group Limited

Feb 07, 2022, 14:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2022.

TSX welcomed 22 new issuers in January 2022, compared with nine in the previous month and 23 in January 2021. The new listings were 18 exchange traded funds, one clean technology company, one life sciences company and two real estate companies. Total financings raised in January 2022 decreased 75% compared to the previous month, and were down 78% compared to January 2021. The total number of financings in January 2022 was 48, compared with 56 the previous month and 33 in January 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed nine new issuers in January 2022, compared with 14 in the previous month and five in January 2021. The new listings were four capital pool companies and five mining companies. Total financings raised in January 2022 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, and were down 25% compared to January 2021. There were 122 financings in January 2022, compared with 165 in the previous month and 173 in January 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

January 2022

December 2021

January 2021

Issuers Listed

1,765

1,749

1,662

New Issuers Listed

22

9

23

IPOs                                                                

18

5

18

Graduates from TSXV

2

4

4

Issues Listed                                                  

2,452

2,425

2,319

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$56,267,916

$67,250,050

$399,568,184

Secondary Financings Raised

$480,045,269

$1,247,278,543

$2,390,949,448

Supplemental Financings Raised

$79,851,360

$1,190,475,684

$55,827,062

Total Financings Raised

$616,164,545

$2,505,004,277

$2,846,344,694

Total Number of Financings                        

48

56

63

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,174,505,579,662

$4,223,871,393,563

$3,400,209,926,420

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

22

23

-4.3

IPOs

18

18

0.0

Graduates from TSXV

2

4

-50.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$56,267,916

$399,568,184

-85.9

Secondary Financings Raised

$480,045,269

$2,390,949,448

-79.9

Supplemental Financings Raised

$79,851,360

$55,827,062

+43.0

Total Financings Raised

$616,164,545

$2,846,344,694

-78.4

Total Number of Financings

48

63

-23.8

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,174,505,579,662

$3,400,209,926,420

+22.8

TSX Venture Exchange**

January 2022

December 2021

January 2021

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,890

1,892

1,888

New Issuers Listed

9

14

5

IPOs                                           

6

13

3

Graduates to TSX

2

4

4

Issues Listed

1,993

2,000

1,975

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$41,777,750

$10,012,922

$1,250,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$38,237,009

$235,851,660

$279,256,485

Supplemental Financings Raised

$569,185,016

$665,389,223

$590,405,149

Total Financings Raised

$649,199,775

$911,253,805

$870,911,634

Total Number of Financings                        

122

165

173

Market Cap Listed Issues

$92,837,338,711

$102,467,123,398

$81,859,216,266

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

9

5

+80.0

IPOs

6

3

+100.0

Graduates to TSX

2

4

-50.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$41,777,750

$1,250,000

+3,242.2

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$38,237,009

$279,256,485

-86.3

Supplemental Financings Raised

$569,185,016

$590,405,149

-3.6

Total Financings Raised

$649,199,775

$870,911,634

-25.5

Total Number of Financings                        

122

173

-29.5

Market Cap Listed Issues

$92,837,338,711

$81,859,216,266

+13.4

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)      Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

BMO All-Equity ETF

ZEQT

BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF

ZCDB

BMO Japan Index ETF

ZJPN

BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF

ZGRN

BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF

ZSDB

Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF

DSAE

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

BABY

Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF

EBNK

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FWCP

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Financials ETF

HFIN

Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF

IWBE

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF

ISTE

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF

IICE

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF

IITE

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF

IUCE

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF

IUTE

Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF

IXTE

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF

ICTE

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.

KEC

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

PMZ.UN

Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF

HEAL

StorageVault Canada Inc.

SVI

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Coppercorp Resources Inc.

CPER

First and Goal Capital Corp.

FGCC.P

Hot Chili Limited

HCH

KP3993 Resources Inc.

KPEN.P

Outback Goldfields Corp.

OZ

Penbar Capital Ltd.

PEM.P

Reyna Gold Corp.

REYG

Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd.

BLAZ.P

Zacapa Resources Ltd.

ZACA

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

