TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced February 2024 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



February 2024 January 2024 February 2023 Volume 9,762,103,319 10,177,922,146 10,810,762,099 Value $219,032,511,606 $222,420,078,291 $220,047,947,261 Transactions 19,657,176 20,033,674 21,620,497







Daily Averages





Volume 488.1 million 462.6 million 569.0 million Value $10,951.6 million $10,110.0 million $11,581.5 million Transactions 982,859 910,622 1,137,921

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 19,940,025,465 22,376,912,466 -10.9 Value $441,452,589,897 $451,543,440,976 -2.2 Transactions 39,690,850 43,990,405 -9.8







Daily Averages





Volume 474.8 million 559.4 million -15.1 Value $10,510.8 million $11,288.6 million -6.9 Transactions 945,020 1,099,760 -14.1

Toronto Stock Exchange



February 2024 January 2024 February 2023 Volume 6,506,757,620 6,406,200,909 7,257,261,904 Value $202,854,053,583 $206,341,996,304 $206,467,086,217 Transactions 17,309,874 17,562,735 19,305,042 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 21,363.61 21,021.88 20,221.19







Daily Averages





Volume 325.3 million 291.2 million 382.0 million Value $10,142.7 million $9,379.2 million $10,866.7 million Transactions 865,494 798,306 1,016,055

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 12,912,958,529 14,765,000,916 -12.5 Value $409,196,049,887 $425,000,474,559 -3.7 Transactions 34,872,609 39,329,406 -11.3







Daily Averages





Volume 307.5 million 369.1 million -16.7 Value $9,742.8 million $10,625.0 million -8.3 Transactions 830,300 983,235 -15.6

TSX Venture Exchange *



February 2024 January 2024 February 2023 Volume 2,318,692,951 2,693,678,060 2,595,896,341 Value $1,033,090,040 $1,131,818,001 $1,298,245,012 Transactions 584,681 685,965 734,177 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 560.11 550.36 630.46







Daily Averages





Volume 115.9 million 122.4 million 136.6 million Value $51.7 million $51.4 million $68.3 million Transactions 29,234 31,180 38,641

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 5,012,371,011 5,632,616,212 -11.0 Value $2,164,908,041 $2,694,723,429 -19.7 Transactions 1,270,646 1,572,013 -19.2







Daily Averages





Volume 119.3 million 140.8 million -15.2 Value $51.5 million $67.4 million -23.5 Transactions 30,253 39,300 -23.0

TSX Alpha Exchange



February 2024 January 2024 February 2023 Volume 934,560,052 1,075,655,999 957,603,854 Value $15,076,313,045 $14,879,936,631 $12,282,616,032 Transactions 1,749,588 1,772,754 1,581,278







Daily Averages





Volume 46.7 million 48.9 million 50.4 million Value $753.8 million $676.4 million $646.5 million Transactions 87,479 80,580 83,225

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 2,010,216,051 1,979,295,338 +1.6 Value $29,956,249,676 $23,848,242,988 +25.6 Transactions 3,522,342 3,088,986 +14.0







Daily Averages





Volume 47.9 million 49.5 million -3.3 Value $713.2 million $596.2 million +19.6 Transactions 83,865 77,225 +8.6

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **



February 2024 January 2024 February 2023 Volume 2,092,696 2,387,178 N/A Value $69,054,938 $66,327,355

Transactions 13,033 12,220









Daily Averages





Volume 0.1 million 0.1 million N/A Value $3.5 million $3.0 million

Transactions 652 555



Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 4,479,874 N/A N/A Value $135,382,293



Transactions 25,253











Daily Averages





Volume 0.1 million N/A N/A Value $3.2 million



Transactions 601





Montreal Exchange



February 2024 January 2024 February 2024 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 15,047,268 13,790,239 14,329,703 Open Interest (Contracts) 16,178,362 15,351,265 13,841,465

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume (Contracts) 28,837,507 26,644,071 +8.2 Open Interest (Contracts) 16,178,362 13,841,465 +16.9

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

All figures are as of February 29, 2024. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all February trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

