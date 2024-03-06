TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - February 2024 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced February 2024 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

February 2024

January 2024

February 2023

Volume                                                                

9,762,103,319

10,177,922,146

10,810,762,099

Value

$219,032,511,606

$222,420,078,291

$220,047,947,261

Transactions

19,657,176

20,033,674

21,620,497




Daily Averages


Volume

488.1 million

462.6 million

569.0 million

Value

$10,951.6 million

$10,110.0 million

$11,581.5 million

Transactions

982,859

910,622

1,137,921

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume                                                                

19,940,025,465

22,376,912,466

-10.9

Value

$441,452,589,897

$451,543,440,976

-2.2

Transactions

39,690,850

43,990,405

-9.8




Daily Averages


Volume

474.8 million

559.4 million

-15.1

Value

$10,510.8 million

$11,288.6 million

-6.9

Transactions

945,020

1,099,760

-14.1

Toronto Stock Exchange

February 2024

January 2024

February 2023

Volume                                                                

6,506,757,620

6,406,200,909

7,257,261,904

Value

$202,854,053,583

$206,341,996,304

$206,467,086,217

Transactions

17,309,874

17,562,735

19,305,042

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                     

21,363.61

21,021.88

20,221.19




Daily Averages


Volume

325.3 million

291.2 million

382.0 million

Value

$10,142.7 million

$9,379.2 million

$10,866.7 million

Transactions

865,494

798,306

1,016,055

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume                                                               

12,912,958,529

14,765,000,916

-12.5

Value

$409,196,049,887

$425,000,474,559

-3.7

Transactions

34,872,609

39,329,406

-11.3




Daily Averages


Volume

307.5 million

369.1 million

-16.7

Value

$9,742.8 million

$10,625.0 million

-8.3

Transactions

830,300

983,235

-15.6

TSX Venture Exchange*

February 2024

January 2024

February 2023

Volume                                                                

2,318,692,951

2,693,678,060

2,595,896,341

Value

$1,033,090,040

$1,131,818,001

$1,298,245,012

Transactions

584,681

685,965

734,177

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

560.11

550.36

630.46




Daily Averages


Volume

115.9 million

122.4 million

136.6 million

Value

$51.7 million

$51.4 million

$68.3 million

Transactions

29,234

31,180

38,641

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                               

5,012,371,011

5,632,616,212

-11.0

Value

$2,164,908,041

$2,694,723,429

-19.7

Transactions

1,270,646

1,572,013

-19.2




Daily Averages


Volume

119.3 million

140.8 million

-15.2

Value

$51.5 million

$67.4 million

-23.5

Transactions

30,253

39,300

-23.0

TSX Alpha Exchange

February 2024

January 2024

February 2023

Volume                                                               

934,560,052

1,075,655,999

957,603,854

Value

$15,076,313,045

$14,879,936,631

$12,282,616,032

Transactions

1,749,588

1,772,754

1,581,278




Daily Averages


Volume

46.7 million

48.9 million

50.4 million

Value

$753.8 million

$676.4 million

$646.5 million

Transactions

87,479

80,580

83,225

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                              

2,010,216,051

1,979,295,338

+1.6

Value

$29,956,249,676

$23,848,242,988

+25.6

Transactions

3,522,342

3,088,986

+14.0




Daily Averages


Volume

47.9 million

49.5 million

-3.3

Value

$713.2 million

$596.2 million

+19.6

Transactions

83,865

77,225

+8.6

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK**

February 2024

January 2024

February 2023

Volume                                                 

2,092,696

2,387,178

N/A

Value

$69,054,938

$66,327,355

Transactions

13,033

12,220




Daily Averages


Volume

0.1 million

0.1 million

N/A

Value

$3.5 million

$3.0 million

Transactions

652

555

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume                 

4,479,874

N/A

N/A

Value

$135,382,293

Transactions

25,253





Daily Averages


Volume

0.1 million

N/A

N/A

Value

$3.2 million

Transactions

601

Montreal Exchange

February 2024

January 2024

February 2024

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

15,047,268

13,790,239

14,329,703

Open Interest (Contracts)

16,178,362

15,351,265

13,841,465

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

28,837,507

26,644,071

+8.2

Open Interest (Contracts)

16,178,362

13,841,465

+16.9

*Includes NEX
**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

All figures are as of February 29, 2024.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all February trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

