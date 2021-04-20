TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced that David Arnold, a financial services industry leader and 20-year veteran of CIBC has been named as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Arnold will join TMX Group effective June 1, 2021.

"We are excited to add a dynamic and experienced financial professional with an impressive track record of execution to TMX Group's senior leadership team, as we work to advance our global growth strategy and support client success across the markets we serve," said John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group. "Along with a demonstrated expertise in leading complex, large-scale business initiatives, David brings an innovative mindset and a collaborative spirit to the role, which fits squarely with TMX Group's corporate mission, client first vision and employee culture. I look forward to the important work ahead with David and our entire TMX employee team to solve challenges and capitalize on opportunities in our operating environment."

Mr. Arnold joins TMX Group from CIBC, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President, Enterprise Programs, Technology and Operations. In this role, he led transformation and simplification efforts across the CIBC Group of Companies, including Client Relationship Management, Payments Modernization, Enterprise Programs and Delivery Excellence. Prior to that role, Mr. Arnold held increasingly senior positions in Finance and Administration, including Executive Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development and led CIBC's Finance Shared Services Division as Executive Vice President & Global Controller.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join TMX Group as the organization pursues opportunities to accelerate its ongoing evolution at the centre of Canada's capital markets and increase its global presence," said Mr. Arnold. "I look forward to working together with the accomplished finance team and talented professionals across the enterprise to help build on its considerable strengths and chart the course for sustained success into the future."

Mr. Arnold is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and holds the Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA, FCA) designation awarded by CPA Ontario. He has an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, and served in leadership roles across various charitable campaigns during his time at CIBC, including Sick Kids Leaders, Run for the Cure and the United Way.

Frank Di Liso, Vice President, Corporate Finance and Administration, who assumed the role of interim CFO on August 17, 2020, continues as interim CFO until May 31, 2021 and will remain a senior leader in the organization. "On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Frank for his contribution to the senior management team and for his steadfast leadership of the finance group throughout this interim period," added Mr. McKenzie.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Shane Quinn, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, TMX Group, 416-947-4609, [email protected]; Paul Malcolmson, Vice President, Enterprise Sustainability and Investor Relations, TMX Group, 416-947-4317, [email protected]