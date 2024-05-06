TMX Group Announces Election of Directors Français

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual and Special Meeting on Friday, May 3, 2024 are set out below.

Nominees

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Luc Bertrand

232,805,128

97.696

5,489,762

2.304

Nicolas Darveau-Garneau

236,509,701

99.251

1,785,189

0.749

Martine Irman

237,091,704

99.495

1,203,186

0.505

Moe Kermani

238,242,859

99.978

52,031

0.022

William Linton

235,575,056

98.859

2,719,834

1.141

Audrey Mascarenhas

236,380,259

99.197

1,914,631

0.803

John McKenzie

237,189,956

99.536

1,104,934

0.464

Monique Mercier

235,477,941

98.818

2,816,949

1.182

Claude Tessier

238,193,421

99.957

101,469

0.043

Eric Wetlaufer

235,516,945

98.834

2,777,945

1.166

Ava Yaskiel

238,224,255

99.970

70,635

0.030
About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]

