TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual and Special Meeting on Friday, May 3, 2024 are set out below.

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Luc Bertrand 232,805,128 97.696 5,489,762 2.304 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 236,509,701 99.251 1,785,189 0.749 Martine Irman 237,091,704 99.495 1,203,186 0.505 Moe Kermani 238,242,859 99.978 52,031 0.022 William Linton 235,575,056 98.859 2,719,834 1.141 Audrey Mascarenhas 236,380,259 99.197 1,914,631 0.803 John McKenzie 237,189,956 99.536 1,104,934 0.464 Monique Mercier 235,477,941 98.818 2,816,949 1.182 Claude Tessier 238,193,421 99.957 101,469 0.043 Eric Wetlaufer 235,516,945 98.834 2,777,945 1.166 Ava Yaskiel 238,224,255 99.970 70,635 0.030

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi , which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup .

