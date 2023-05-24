TMX, Canada's premier exchange group, collaborating with leading global post-trade provider Clearstream to develop a tailored solution for Canada's markets

TMX and European post-trade services provider Clearstream join forces to launch Canadian Collateral Management Service (CCMS)

Exclusive domestic tri-party repo capability to increase liquidity and minimize exposure risk

Platform launch planned for third quarter of 2023

TORONTO and LUXEMBOURG, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited (TMX Group) and Clearstream Banking S.A. (Clearstream), the international central securities depository of Deutsche Börse Group, today announced plans to launch a new, automated Canadian Collateral Management Service, or CCMS. Together, TMX Group and Clearstream are working to leverage the combined strength of their complementary services to develop and deliver the CCMS, which will include the introduction of Canada's first domestic triparty repo capability.

"We are pleased to work together with Clearstream, a world-leader in post-trade infrastructure and securities services in pursuit of a customized mobility and liquidity solution for Canada's secured finance industry," said John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of TMX Group. "In keeping with our purpose to make markets better and empower bold ideas, TMX is firmly committed to seeking out innovative, workable solutions to client challenges and strengthening Canada's financial ecosystem. The new CCMS will enable our clients to better meet the continuously evolving collateral requirements of today's markets, while supporting the growth of repos as an investment product for Canadian buy and sell side clients."

Sam Riley, Chief Executive Officer of Clearstream Securities Services, added: "It is at the heart of Clearstream's collateral management strategy to provide our clients with reliable and scalable state-of-the-art solutions that reduce the frictional costs of trading through transparency and automation. In TMX, we have found an excellent partner to deliver our proven first-class triparty repo capability to the Canadian market. CCMS will deliver increased liquidity and efficiency while minimizing exposures, supporting the Canadian market on its endeavor to move to T+1. Clients will also benefit from Clearstream's industry-leading technology and digital innovation, such as the cloud-based, digital collateral schedule capability known as OSCAR."

Targeted for launch in the third quarter of 2023, the new CCMS will facilitate optimization and collateralization of securities finance activities throughout the Canadian market.

The initial phase of the CCMS will be offered to market participants in Canada's secured funding market, providing an automated and efficient process throughout the transaction cycle. The CCMS will also support the industry shift to a T+1 settlement cycle for the Canadian and US markets in 2024, to promote increased efficiencies and collateral mobility, while reducing operational risk.

For more information, please visit www.cds.ca/ccms .

To celebrate the collaboration, executives from TMX and Clearstream will close the market at the TMX Market Centre on Wednesday, May 24, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

About Clearstream

Clearstream is the innovative and trusted post-trade business for the global markets. It runs the leading securities and funds servicing ecosystems of tomorrow.

The company operates the German and Luxembourg central securities depositories and an international central securities depository for the Eurobonds market. With 17 trillion Euros in assets under custody, it is one of the world's largest settlement and custody firms for domestic and international securities.

It also delivers premier fund execution, distribution, data and reporting services, covering over 50 fund markets worldwide.

Clearstream is part of Deutsche Börse Group, an international exchange organisation and provider of innovative market infrastructures.

To learn more, visit us at www.clearstream.com or connect via LinkedIn .

For further information: TMX Group: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]; Clearstream: Tabea Behr, Spokesperson Corporate Communications, Post-Trading, Deutsche Börse Group, +49 (0)69 2 11-13 016, [email protected]