TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Datalinx, TMX Group's information services division, today announced a landmark agreement with Yahoo Finance, a unit of Verizon Media, to provide access to real-time intraday market data information for Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) across Yahoo Finance web properties and platforms.

Under the terms of the agreement, Yahoo Finance now displays TMX Datalinx's real-time market data, including quotes, trade price and volume for more than 3,000 securities listed on Canada's premier equities markets, TSX and TSXV. Yahoo Finance site visitors were previously limited to receiving delayed trading information for Canadian markets.

"TMX Datalinx is excited to team with Yahoo Finance to provide a professional-level view of Canada's dynamic equities marketplace to retail investors around the world," said Sarah Ryerson, President, TMX Datalinx. "As more and more people choose to direct their own investments, it is crucial that they have equal access to the same timely market information as professionals and institutions. TMX Datalinx continues to look for ways to expand the reach of our premier data offering, which features the broadest coverage of securities and the most accurate data available, to help investors of all types achieve their financial objectives."

"Yahoo Finance is committed to building the most comprehensive business platform in the world and we are constantly looking for ways to heighten the experience for our investor and consumer audiences," said Noel Hulsman, Head of Media, Yahoo Canada. "Partnering with TMX Datalinx to bring up-to-date market information continues to amplify our mission of providing users with accurate data, as well as timely and trusted content that helps them make informed business decisions."

Yahoo Finance provides free stock quotes, up-to-date news, portfolio management resources, international market data, to a global audience. Yahoo Finance sites began displaying TMX Datalinx real-time market information for individual stocks in August, 2020 and for indices on September 24, 2020. For more information, please visit https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/ .

TMX Datalinx is the definitive source for reliable, accurate and timely data for the Canadian marketplace. For more information about TMX Datalinx products and services, please visit our website .

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community.

