TING SELECTED AS BLUE SUEDE NETWORKS' FIBER INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDER

Local communities throughout Memphis will gain access to 2 gigabit symmetrical fiber internet

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Ting Internet , a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), announced that it has been selected to provide fiber internet service to Memphis residents, businesses, and institutions in partnership with Blue Suede Networks.

Known for its world-class customer support and dedication to the communities in which it operates, Ting launched its fiber-to-the-home business in 2014 and is currently serving sixteen markets. Ting expects service to be available to the first wave of Memphians by Q3 2024.

"We would like Memphis to be the most fiber-connected city in America, and a national model of digital equity. Based on research, over 40% of residents are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program and more than 45% do not have high-speed internet in their homes," said Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows and Ting Internet. "Serving communities like Memphis is exactly why Ting got back to being an ISP—to bring fiber internet service to underserved cities."

When the network launches next year, Memphians will be able to subscribe to Ting's 2-gigabit symmetrical internet plan for $89 per month, and qualifying low-income residents will be offered the same service at no cost once ACP is applied. Ting is proud to provide the fastest ACP offering in the country, rooted in Ting's belief that all Americans should have access to the best internet possible. Working with Blue Suede Networks and the City of Memphis, Ting plans to establish a digital equity program that encourages broadband adoption, connects residents to affordable devices, and offers digital skills training.

Ting and Blue Suede Networks created a partnership with financially sustainable goals for both parties. The expansion into Memphis enables Ting to bring its expertise to a largely under-served fiber market.

To lead its marketing and adoption strategy in Memphis, Ting will be entering into a partnership with The Vibranium Network, a team of marketers and entrepreneurs led by Keith Clinkscales, who specializes in using cultural influence to create impact and build wealth in African American communities. A two-time Peabody award winner with ESPN and the former CEO of REVOLT Media & TV, Keith is an outstanding media professional with a track record of spurring cultural change through storytelling that has a lasting impact on both the entertainment industry and communities.

Blue Suede Networks will build Memphis's fiber network through a phased approach. The first residents are expected to receive Ting's fiber internet services in Memphis in summer 2024, with ongoing network construction projected through 2030. Once complete, the network has the opportunity to serve up to 315,000 addresses with Ting operating at launch as the exclusive residential and small business internet service provider.

"We are excited to partner with Ting and the City of Memphis to provide better, faster fiber-based connectivity, which will foster greater economic, educational, and entrepreneurial opportunities for all Memphians now and for generations to come," said Charles Elliott, CEO of Blue Suede Networks.

Memphis residents can visit tinginternet.com/memphis to sign up for construction updates and be notified when Ting service is available at their address.

About Ting

Ting provides superfast fiber internet in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting is committed to net neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscriptions; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on the Tucows corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

About The Vibranium Network

The Vibranium Network is powered through the currency of influence. As a community we vote with our attention and our dollars. The Vibranium Network helps to direct that power into the community's hands. www.vibranium.network

About Blue Suede Networks

Blue Suede Networks is a Memphis-based Fiber-To-The-Premises network developer that aspires to serve every Memphis resident, business, and institution with a high-speed fiber broadband network.

Delivering accessible and affordable fiber internet for every Memphian is central to Blue Suede Networks' operation. The company's fiber network will pass at least 85% of Memphis premises including 85% of the City's low-income premises. Blue Suede Networks is partnering with The City of Memphis, Ting, United Way of the Mid-South, The Works, Tech 901 and ER2 to maximize eligible low-income households in federal broadband benefits; create access to tablets and laptops; deliver computer and digital literacy training; and offer specialized technical support.

