Highlights of this year's Tims NHL® Trading Cards set include cards autographed by Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon , signed Dawson Mercer cards featuring him when he was a Timbits Hockey player, and NEW 3D Flow of Time inserts, which show players morphing from their rookie season into a present-day action shot

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The puck is about to drop for the 2022-23 NHL® season and Tim Hortons is ready to get back in the action with a new set of Tims NHL® Trading Cards. Guests can get a pack of cards for $1 with a purchase of any qualifying beverage, or for $1.99 without a beverage*.

Highlights of this year's Tims NHL® Trading Cards collection include:





Tims NHL® Trading Cards are back! The new set includes the chance to find autographed cards, a prize card to win a trip to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, or a VIP trip to meet Sidney Crosby (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Guests have the chance to find one of 87 signed Sidney Crosby cards, one of 100 Nathan MacKinnon signed cards, and one of 100 signed Dawson Mercer cards featuring him as a Timbits Hockey player.

cards, one of 100 Nathan MacKinnon signed cards, and one of 100 signed cards featuring him as a Timbits Hockey player. New for this year are 3D Flow of Time inserts, which show players morphing from their rookie season into a present-day action shot. Sidney Crosby , Auston Matthews , Nathan MacKinnon , Carey Price and Patrice Bergeron are among the 18 stars with Flow of Time cards.

, , , and are among the 18 stars with Flow of Time cards. Collect To Win is back with more prizes than ever before including a VIP experience to watch an NHL® game and meet Sidney Crosby , plus an EA Sports NHL 2023 Xbox prize package.

"Hockey is a key part of the Tim Hortons DNA and we're thrilled to be getting fans excited for the start of another NHL® season with our Tims NHL® Trading Cards," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"Whether you're on the hunt for your favourite players or have a goal to collect them all, our set this year includes some timeless and unique card designs you'll want to add to your collection."

Back by popular demand are Hockey Card Trade Nights at select Tims restaurants on Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, offering a chance for hockey fans to come together over their passion for the game and trade cards. A signed and framed Sidney Crosby poster and other prizes are available to win at the events, to learn if your local Tims is hosting a Hockey Card Trade Night visit https://www.timhortons.ca/collect-to-win?lang=en&locale-selected=1®ion=CA

Tims NHL® Trading Cards can be purchased at participating Tim Hortons restaurants while supplies last.

*Prices may vary

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capp® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: please contact: [email protected]