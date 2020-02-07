Tim Hortons® Announces Exciting New Features on Fast-Growing Loyalty Program

Tims Rewards has quickly grown to be one of Canada's largest loyalty programs in less than one year

New access to a wide selection of items across the menu and exclusive offers

Exclusive 2x points promotion for registered members from February 26, 2020 to March 18, 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is announcing an exciting expansion of its loyalty program, including access to a wider selection of the menu and launching new exclusive offers.

Tims Rewards launched less than a year ago, in March 2019, and has quickly become one of Canada's largest and most used loyalty programs, with nearly 8 million active members. Guests have told us how much they love Tims Rewards, but to make it even better they would like to be able to access more items on the menu for rewards and would like to see more exclusive offers.

On February 26, 2020, Tims Rewards will evolve to a points-based program providing greater choice. All members will earn 10 points per eligible transaction and unlock exciting new levels of rewards starting at just 50 points, such as the following:

Unregistered members simply need to link their card number with their email on the Tim Hortons app or at timhortons.ca/signup to unlock expanded access to the menu. Through the app or online, members can select a rewards level to earn points towards or they can choose to bank points in their account and save them for up to a year. If a reward level isn't selected, guests will receive a coffee, tea or baked good after earning 70 points.

The new Tims Rewards provides even more benefits for registered members. Members who have a digital card or link their physical card through the app or online will be able to unlock exclusive benefits, starting with a special promotion to earn 2x the points from February 26 to March 18, 2020 and can receive a reward on their birthday.

More details on the new Tims Rewards:

Download the app and link your card: Tims Rewards is simple and easy to use. Download the Tim Hortons app from the App Store or Google Play or visit timhortons.ca. If you have a physical Tims Rewards card, link the number with your email online or on the app. Choose a rewards level. Start earning Points. Redeem Points for Tims beverages, baked goods and food.





Earning points: Eligible transactions are greater than $0.50 CAD and more than 30 minutes apart. Each eligible transaction will earn 10 points. The Tim Hortons app or a Tims Rewards digital or physical card must be presented and scanned before paying.





Banking points: If a registered member prefers to save their rewards for later, they can toggle on the bank points feature in the Tim Hortons app and save rewards for up to a year.





Physical cards: After members link their physical Tims Rewards card through the Tim Hortons app or at timhortons.ca/signup, the card can still be scanned at point of sale and members can collect and redeem points for even more of their favourite Tims beverages, baked goods and food. As of April 22, 2020, members with unlinked physical Tims Rewards cards will collect points which can be redeemed for brewed coffee, tea or classic donut after collecting 120 points.

Quote

"We are fortunate to have the most loyal guests in Canada and we are excited to introduce the next phase of our Tims Rewards program. These changes will ultimately deliver even more valuable offers and redemption choices to our guests, to make this one of the most compelling and loved loyalty programs in the country."

- Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons

For more information about the new Tims Rewards program, visit timhortons.ca/timsrewards.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double ™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.

